Big Tech Lobbying Is On the Verge of Killing Right To Repair Legislation In Minnesota (vice.com) 16
Jason Koebler, writing for Motherboard: Statehouse employees in Minnesota say that lobbying efforts by big tech companies and John Deere are on the verge of killing right to repair legislation in the state that would have made it easier for consumers and small businesses to fix their electronics. According to two of the bill's sponsors, the bill, which would have introduced "fair repair" requirements for manufacturers in the state, will not get a hearing that's necessary to move the legislation forward. Minnesota Senate rules automatically kills any bills that do not have a hearing scheduled by a certain date (this year, it's March 10). Last year, tech industry lobbying killed a similar bill in New York. "Unfortunately, it's not going to make deadline this session," Republican Sen. David Osmek, one of the sponsors, told me in an email. Osmek would not give additional specifics about his colleagues' concerns with the bill, but a legislative assistant for the bill's other sponsor told me that electronic manufacturer lobbying is likely to blame, while another source close to the legislature told me that tractor manufacturer John Deere -- a long time enemy of fair repair -- helped kill the bill as well.
Start our own farm equipment company (Score:2)
Start our own equipment company, with full parts availability and no lock-in. They'll be selling like hotcakes!
Came here to say something similar - the comment subject was going to be "Time for some traitors". Basically, some companies already in various end-user-equipment manufacturing businesses should betray the brotherhood of pillaging corporations and take this opportunity to gain some market share.
As for the "start our own equipment company" idea, it's a good one. But going head-to-head with the large incumbents will require sizeable investment - and it's the "investors rule" mentality that leads companies to
Min 5 year warranty required (Score:2)
If those companies don't want to have customers being able to repair their equipments/electronics, these should be the conditions (I read this on another site):
- 5 year minimum hardware warranty
- 3 years phone support on software (included or embedded)
- Security updates for as long as the hardware is expected to last*, and if not provided, company must provide a new 'current product' replacement free of charge (with full warranty)
(*)"expected to last" means that if the product would normally continue to f
Who bribed who ? (Score:2)
and how much ?
It's not (Score:2)
Tighten The Noose Of The New Slavery (Score:2)
Movement ever so gently. Soon you will lose your last 4 or 5 freedoms you still have. He who has the money makes the rules. Bring on the robots and dump us in the sea.
New list member! (Score:2)
Farms these days aren't "small businesses." (Score:2)
If it helps pass good laws, sure. But it's worth pointing out that such people are myths now if they weren't always. There are two million farms in the us, and they're mostly mega corporation farms now. [washingtonpost.com] In a nation of 300 million people, that's really an insignificant part of the US.
I would guess that there are orders of magnitude more people who would be interesting in bei