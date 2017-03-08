Big Tech Lobbying Is On the Verge of Killing Right To Repair Legislation In Minnesota (vice.com) 60
Jason Koebler, writing for Motherboard: Statehouse employees in Minnesota say that lobbying efforts by big tech companies and John Deere are on the verge of killing right to repair legislation in the state that would have made it easier for consumers and small businesses to fix their electronics. According to two of the bill's sponsors, the bill, which would have introduced "fair repair" requirements for manufacturers in the state, will not get a hearing that's necessary to move the legislation forward. Minnesota Senate rules automatically kills any bills that do not have a hearing scheduled by a certain date (this year, it's March 10). Last year, tech industry lobbying killed a similar bill in New York. "Unfortunately, it's not going to make deadline this session," Republican Sen. David Osmek, one of the sponsors, told me in an email. Osmek would not give additional specifics about his colleagues' concerns with the bill, but a legislative assistant for the bill's other sponsor told me that electronic manufacturer lobbying is likely to blame, while another source close to the legislature told me that tractor manufacturer John Deere -- a long time enemy of fair repair -- helped kill the bill as well.
Start our own farm equipment company (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Forget the equipment and the blackjack.
Re: (Score:2)
Start our own equipment company, with full parts availability and no lock-in. They'll be selling like hotcakes!
Came here to say something similar - the comment subject was going to be "Time for some traitors". Basically, some companies already in various end-user-equipment manufacturing businesses should betray the brotherhood of pillaging corporations and take this opportunity to gain some market share.
As for the "start our own equipment company" idea, it's a good one. But going head-to-head with the large incumbents will require sizeable investment - and it's the "investors rule" mentality that leads companies to
How capitalism works (Score:2)
Works great, and if you're profitable you can go public. Once you are public you'll have a board. And if John Deere offers your board $1B to buy them out, they can undo the original purpose of your business. It will all be perfectly legal.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There's other equipment companies you can buy from. One big one is Kubota, a Japanese company. I'm not sure how their repairability compares to John Deere, but given how many times I've seen John Deere in the tech news about how the intentionally make it impossible for end-users to repair their equipment, I advocate buying Kubota or other foreign brands as a rule. They certainly can't be any worse than JD. Plus that bright orangish-red color is a lot easier to spot from a distance.
And given they're engi
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
you have the right to shut the fuck up.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm fine with everyone having a nearly unlimited amount of rights, as long as they don't interfere with my rights.
Min 5 year warranty required (Score:2)
If those companies don't want to have customers being able to repair their equipments/electronics, these should be the conditions (I read this on another site):
- 5 year minimum hardware warranty
- 3 years phone support on software (included or embedded)
- Security updates for as long as the hardware is expected to last*, and if not provided, company must provide a new 'current product' replacement free of charge (with full warranty)
(*)"expected to last" means that if the product would normally continue to f
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is when there is an effective cooperative oligopoly, or a monopoly.
Have you tried to buy a phone case for something that isn't an iPhone lately? The iPhone is the current standard for accessories, so if you want accessories you're under heavy pressure to buy Apple.
When that kind of thing happens, you can either allow the market to drift towards an abusive monopoly or you can attempt to correct things legislatively.
And 'right-to-repair'... well, that should be the playing field for all manufactu
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You already have the right to not buy a product if you don't like the terms offered.
So by buying a product, you forfeit that right? Because that's basically what these companies are lobbying for.
Funny, but I don't see the text anywhere saying I'm forfeiting that when I paid for the product that I own.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
One problem here is that a lot of this stuff isn't made plainly clear to customers before purchase. They certainly aren't going to advertise, "our products are specifically engineered so that you can't work on them, and you'll have to pay a small fortune for our technicians to come fix them in the field for you!". (Or, with more consumer-type goods like cars, "our cars are specifically designed so you can't even change your own oil, and it has to be done at the dealership at inflated prices!")
There should
Re: (Score:2)
There should be a law that this stuff should be made clear to the potential customer, so that they can compare brands based on these factors.
Exactly; if I end up forfeiting the right to repair stuff I paid for and that I own, then that should be clearly stated with a huge label covering the product before sale.
Who bribed who ? (Score:2)
and how much ?
It's not (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
John Deere wants dealer only service and no 3rd party parts.
Tighten The Noose Of The New Slavery (Score:2)
Movement ever so gently. Soon you will lose your last 4 or 5 freedoms you still have. He who has the money makes the rules. Bring on the robots and dump us in the sea.
New list member! (Score:2)
Farms these days aren't "small businesses." (Score:3)
If it helps pass good laws, sure. But it's worth pointing out that such people are myths now if they weren't always. There are two million farms in the us, and they're mostly mega corporation farms now. [washingtonpost.com] In a nation of 300 million people, that's really an insignificant part of the US.
I would guess that there are orders of magnitude more people who would be interesting in being able to fix their iphone screen than there are small farmers who are just trying to replace the parts on pa's old tractor with money and parts from under the old feather mattress.
Pass a bill saying "except for farm equipment." John Deere lobbyists will back off, the vast majority of Minnesotans will be able to fix their electronics, everyone wins except for some mega farm corporations who can afford it anyway and big tech. Not the most satisfying outcome, but seriously, give it up with the small farmer bit. They're not worth worrying about even though the right wing acts like they're the only true Americans.
Re: (Score:1)
And what about all of the people who aren't 'farmers', but still do have farm equipment that they use to maintain their own property and their own personal gardens? I live in a rural area with a few farms around, but almost every one of my non-farmer neighbors own an old tractor. In fact, I also bought a small used tractor to tend to my own property. Are you saying that it isn't worth fighting for my right to repair my own equipment for my personal use?
Re: (Score:2)
Right to not buy (Score:2)
exercise it, before this one goes too.
Re: (Score:3)
You can still repair anything you want, and you can pay anyone you want to repair your device, you just can't expect the company to warranty your device afterwards.
Wrong. See the Magnusson-Moss Warranty Act of 1975.
Manufacturers can only refuse to honor warranties if they can prove that your repair is what caused the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
You can still repair anything you want, and you can pay anyone you want to repair your device
DMCA - no exception even for personal use. If they use any form of soft protection, encryption, or obfuscation, it's protected from your hands by law.
you just can't expect the company to warranty your device afterwards.
On the other hand, Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act [wikipedia.org]
No, don't blame Deere or the electronics industry (Score:3, Insightful)
Blame the politicians who took their money to kill the bill, and ultimately blame the people who reelect them. There is no hope unless they are voted out.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Just goes to prove yet again that America has the finest democracy money can buy.
Capitalism is great!... the best! (Score:2)
This is a good example of our corrupt political and economic system.
We have corporations who find it profitable to restrict customer access to the products they make.
Customers want to be able to fix the stuff they've bought so they try to get the politicians to pass a law.
Corporations don't want this law so they pay off the politicians who promptly forget about their constituents and pocket the money.
Corporations and politicians working together to increase profits... screw the citizens.
Interesting side note... (Score:3)
Appliance makers are transitioning to 3-year built-in obsolescence designs. That means you will have to repair or replace 50% of your appliances every three years! And of course it will almost always be cheaper to replace. In fact, that is their excuse for why this is better -- initial prices will be lower. See how clever they are?
Perhaps not all is lost (Score:2)
Though I HATE Wired, they have this to say:
Last Friday [Oct 28, 2016], a new exemption to the decades-old law known as the Digital Millennium Copyright Act quietly kicked in, carving out protections for Americans to hack their own devices without fear that the DMCA’s ban on circumventing protections on copyrighted systems would allow manufacturers to sue them. One exemption, crucially, will allow new forms of security research on those consumer devices. Another allows for the digital repair of vehicles.
TFA [wired.com]
It's a RENTAL, not a purchase (Score:2)
Bypass them (Score:1)