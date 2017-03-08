Apple Begins Rejecting Apps With 'Hot Code Push' Feature (apple.com) 27
Apple has long permitted "hot code push", a feature that allows developers to continuously deploy changes to their mobile apps and have those changes reflect in their apps instantly. This allowed developers to make quick changes to their apps without having to resubmit the new iteration and get approval from the Apple Store review team. But that's changing now. In response to a developer's query, Apple confirmed that it no longer permits "hot code push." The company told the developer: Your app, extension, and/or linked framework appears to contain code designed explicitly with the capability to change your app's behavior or functionality after App Review approval, which is not in compliance with section 3.3.2 of the Apple Developer Program License Agreement and App Store Review Guideline 2.5.2. This code, combined with a remote resource, can facilitate significant changes to your app's behavior compared to when it was initially reviewed for the App Store. While you may not be using this functionality currently, it has the potential to load private frameworks, private methods, and enable future feature changes.
Yea but they don't (Score:2, Interesting)
As someone who has worked on ios apps big and small, I will tell you the rules for big orgs are not the same vs small. If they want to "hot push" (ghey btw) a scheduled event in Disney Kigndoms, apple won;t say shit. If you want to "hot push" (ghey btw) an update to some pixel avatar app with 3 users, you get rejected.
Pray I don't change it again (Score:2, Insightful)
Seriously, unless you're part of a big corp with big corp lawyers and money behind you why develop for Apple? You have to buy your way into their walled garden, give up a significant portion of sales to them, and be put through an obscured process to get approval to be published in a store. Which, if you're lucky enough to hit on something that's both novel and popular, is going to fill up with a bunch of clones within days of the first hint of success.
If you're not doing it for the fun of being repeatedly
Re:Pray I don't change it again (Score:4, Informative)
Hot Code Push (Score:2)
Surprised (Score:3, Insightful)
so each new map needs to wait for the app store (Score:2)
so each new map in a game needs to wait for the app store review system to push it out?
Re: (Score:2)
the distinction between code and data can be blurry
Oh me, oh my... (Score:2)
Recipe for disaster (Score:4, Interesting)
"Apple has long permitted "hot code push", a feature that allows developers to continuously deploy changes to their mobile apps and have those changes reflect in their apps instantly. This allowed developers to make quick changes to their apps without having to resubmit the new iteration and get approval from the Apple Store review team."
Is it just me or does this seem like a recipe for disaster, ripe for abuse in the worst possible ways? And not just by the developer, but by anyone who hacks the developer's tool chain or system.
In other words, you could push the most intrusive, malevolent, destructive code to a user's device at will with no oversight.
Who thought having this capability was a good idea?
Re: (Score:2)
Hot fixes such as this should be limited to enterprise apps only - i.e. apps that don't affect the world.
Was the hot fix permitted for all apps or just enterprise apps? If the former, then it should be definitely be removed.
They are worried about the CIA (Score:2)