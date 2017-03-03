Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Posted by msmash
After 43 years working in one of Japan's leading banks, 81-year-old Masako Wakamiya has launched an iPhone app called "Hinadan" that shows users how to stage traditional dolls for the Hinamatsuri festival. From a report on CNN Money: She says she felt compelled to do something after noticing a shortage of fun apps aimed at people her age. "We easily lose games when playing against young people, since our finger movements can't match their speed," Wakamiya told CNN. The retired banker asked a bunch of people to create games for seniors, but no one was interested. So she took matters into her own hands and achieved something many people half her age haven't done. "I wanted to create a fun app to get elderly people interested in smartphones," she said. "It took about half a year to develop." Wakamiya started using computers at age 60 when she was caring for her elderly mother and finding it difficult to get out and socialize with friends.

An 81-Year-Old Woman Just Created Her Own iPhone App

  • Motivation (Score:3)

    by Kokuyo ( 549451 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @12:43PM (#53970587) Journal

    Being motivated is half the battle in most endeavors.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not just motivation though. Articles like this allow me to print it out and point to my grandma and say "SEE! LIKE THIS!". Old people need pressure to perform too!

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        That's right, teach your grandma to make a new app where a simple damn web page would do. You're part of the problem, buddy.

  • I am so surprised to see the similarities between the Golu I grew up with in South India and this Japanese doll festival Hinamatsuri. Images of Golu, arrangement of dolls celebrated for the Navrathri ( nine nights ) festival [google.com] Images of Hinamatsuri [google.com]

  • Comment (Score:3)

    by WallyL ( 4154209 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @01:01PM (#53970719)

    ...Or she could just use facebook, like everybody else's grandma! /ducks

  • I'm glad to see more diversity here, even if it's a simple app. That's one badass baa-chan.

