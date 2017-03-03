Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Apple Losing Out To Microsoft and Google in US Classrooms (macrumors.com)

Apple is losing its grip on American classrooms, which technology companies have long used to hook students on their brands for life. From a report on MacRumors: According to research company Futuresource Consulting, in 2016 the number of devices in American classrooms that run iOS and macOS fell to third place behind both Google-powered laptops and Windows devices. Out of 12.6 million mobile devices shipped to primary and secondary schools in the U.S., Chromebooks accounted for 58 percent of the market, up from 50 percent in 2015. Meanwhile, school shipments of iPads and Mac laptops fell to 19 percent, from about 25 percent, over the same period, while Microsoft Windows laptops and tablets stayed relatively stable at about 22 percent.

  • 6 chromebooks for the price of a macbook (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I have the feeling price may be a factor here.

  • and not on professional tools anymore, ...

    • Aren't apple's professional laptops really high end while the google laptops mentioned as beating apple in the classroom really low end? I don't bother keeping up with either, but I thought the pro touch bar apple laptop was like $2000 while the chromebooks' upper end was about $500.

      Are there any classrooms where apple pro books are standard equipment? I could imagine college kids thinking they needed it, but I'd be surprised if most of them demanded pro machines.

      Seems to me like it's the opposite of

  • Mac is cool but... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Let's be real, most workplaces use Windows/Linux. So kids are better off.

    • Let's be real, most workplaces use Windows/Linux. So kids are better off.

      Oh, you are making a joke eh? Well, LINUX/Unix is all I've worked on for decades... Seriously, the windows box in my office is just there so I can produce and consume word documents and excel spreadsheets. (Well, that and because the IT department doesn't know how to administrate Linux Desktops..)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Let's be real, most workplaces use Windows/Linux. So kids are better off.

        Oh, you are making a joke eh? Well, LINUX/Unix is all I've worked on for decades...

        You realize you're actually agreeing with the GP? Windows for most users, Linux for many that do heavy science/simulation or have gone all web/cloud, Macs used to be the "creative industry" but my impression is that they've figured out Photoshop runs just as well on Windows and video editing doesn't run very well on the trashcan at all. I have no idea if Apple has anything like AD/Group Policies etc. but if they do it's a well kept secret so I'm guessing it's mostly for independent employees where each mach

    • Let's be real, most workplaces use Windows/Linux. So kids are better off.

      This is not true for scientific research, particularly in the mathematical-based sciences, where Linux/Unix is the de facto standard (although I am sure some do use Windows). However of the past couple of years I have noticed that the number of mac laptops used by students in my lectures has declined enormously to be replaced by a large variety of windows machines.

      As I see it the reasons are twofold: price and ability to write on the screen. Students cannot afford the insanely inflated prices for new ha

  • Chromebooks are so much easier to manage and maintain from the get-go, without having to purchase any other management software. Just using the G-Suite admin console lets us keep tens of thousands of these devices up to date, and with the necessary apps pushed out. Windows was a nightmare. We didn't even bother with Apple.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )
      The Apple tablets also have problems with SSO and AD environments that use Radius for wireless authentication. Special credentials have to be created on the devices with matching accounts on the authentication server in order to bypass the lack of standard end-user sign-on. This becomes a problem when attempts to streamline result in reusing these generic credentials that the end-user normally never sees and associated problems with credential passing initiated at the device-end causing the account to be

  • No school should accept to be vendor locked-in. Making all students to buy a device from a single vendor, buying (and maybe even developing) applications for that platform, and not being able to switch easily to another hardware provider is dumb.

    At least with chromebooks and Windows PCs, you have plenty of choice of hardware vendors, which is a huge step above Apple.
    You remain locked-in to a software OS, but especially for the chromebook I expect most applications to be web based and should work on any OS.

    • Re:No school should accept to be vendor locked-in (Score:4, Insightful)

      by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Friday March 03, 2017 @11:29AM (#53969987)

      Never tried to manage a bunch of devices on a network I see.. Remember, that IT guy is a cost center, not a profit maker in nearly all companies.

      There are really good reasons to only have one flavor of device on your IT system, but it mostly boils down to being able to manage it with the least effort and staff.

      • No problem with having only one flavor of device. As long as you can easily switch to another vendor if that flavor of device no longer suits your needs in one or ten years. That's the problem with Apple. The cost to switch out is too high. And that cost should be taken into account BEFORE choosing Apple.

    • No school should accept to be vendor locked-in. Making all students to buy a device from a single vendor, buying (and maybe even developing) applications for that platform, and not being able to switch easily to another hardware provider is dumb.

      Said the guy that has never had to provide technical services for a school.

      • What will you do if Apple decides to double the price of iPads?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by TWX ( 665546 )
          Probably get together with the rest of the school districts in the state association and bitch until they start offering special educational price breaks.

          • Yeah, of course they will give you a really good price once every school in your district is vendor locked-in to their ecosystem.

  • This should surprise no one. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 03, 2017 @11:27AM (#53969975)

    Back in the 80s Apple pioneered mainstream computing in classrooms. They had very active educational programs and, most importantly, did the accounting, training, and political legwork that made it easy for schools to adapt apple hardware.

    A smart sales rep would sell the program to your board or state education department. You could send your teachers to training where they got their own computer to train on and take home.

    They worked closely with the legendary MECC to help create those early educational titles of legend all kids of the 80s remember (some fondly)

    Apple, now, doesn't do any of that stuff. Why? Who knows. Probably because they don't think it's worth their time and effort.

    Google and Microsoft, on the other hand, are aggressively making it easy for Schools to acquire and manage cloud based services. Google in particular is a DREAM for a school IT department to manage thousands of Chromebooks through easy web based utilities.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )
      The entire model from the eighties is gone.

      As a child that grew up in that era, computers in schools were single-taskers. You got your boot floppy with Number Munchers or the like, put it in the computer, turned the computer on, and played the educational game. When you were done, you turned the computer off, took the floppy out, and returned it to where you got it. You couldn't really do anything else with that computer beyond what you were assigned to do.

      This model even managed to perpetuate into
  • The real news is that Google is eating Microsoft's school lunch in the US, and starting to become noticeable abroad. Not that I am in love with Google but, as of today, it is vastly preferable over the Redmond beast.

  • Real Computers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Are we talking about actual computers or tablets and web appliances.
    A good test may be if you can write and run a C program.

  • Good. They haven't made an effort. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Personally in IT and we have chromebooks (10k almost), iPads and PCs. Ipads by far are the hardest to manage and I think have the least instructional value.

    -We can't afford an MDM like Casper or Meraki so I use Apple's half-baked profile manager software which is pretty terrible. I know it's more of less free, but if they cared about getting education market share they might want to come up with something a little better. Chromebook management model is an extra $35 for a lifetime license fee which is baked-

  • They don't seem to have anything in the pipeline, and the iPhone is approaching the "milk it, cash cow" phase of product lifetime. Lots of minor new features with lots of hype seems to be the current iPhone development mantra.

    .
    Is Apple slowly turning into a "has been" just as the doughnut is ready?

  • Managing them, at least in my school system, was a nightmare. It cost money any way we looked at it, money we didn't have. If they had just built active directory hooks, or given us a way to manage them for free, or less than inflated 3rd party mdm pricing, we might have supported them, we decided not to, but the schools are autonomous. They bought them anyway, then cried when we said we wouldn't touch them. They tried self management, paid for MDM, etc. and no one knew how to work any of it... It was funny

  • They have long focused on iOS products to the detriment of OS X because that is what happens when you have a typical MBA who chases raw revenues and a designer calling the shots. Numbers and shiny. Jobs never neglected the Mac in a serious way because iOS needs a moat on the PC side. The Surface Studio should have been a ground-shaking, holy fucking shit moment at Apple, but I'd bet $100 it was laughed at rather than taken as the deadly serious portent of things to come for how Microsoft is coming after App

