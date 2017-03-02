Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Sorry, Apple, the Headphone Jack Isn't Going Anywhere (yahoo.com) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the defy-space-and-time dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Rob Pegoraro via Yahoo Finance: Two things unite almost every phone on display here at Mobile World Congress 2017: Android and a headphone jack. Apple doesn't exhibit its wares at this trade show, so the domination of Google's operating system is predictable. But the headphone jack's persistence did not look so inevitable when Apple cut it from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus last September. Lenovo's Motorola subsidiary had already shipped a phone without a headphone hack, the Moto Z, and Apple's influence over the rest of the smartphone industry remains formidable -- indeed, within months, the Chinese firm LeEco had debuted a lineup of Android phones devoid of headphone jacks. As my colleague David Pogue predicted in a post approving Apple's move: "Other brands worldwide will be following suit." The hardware on display here at the world's largest mobile tech conference, though, suggests otherwise. Two days of walking around the show floor showed companies expressing a consistent unwillingness to abandon the humble headphone jack, even on models as thin as, or thinner than, the iPhone 7. The MWC floor revealed only one company willing to do away with the headphone jack: HTC. The Taiwan-based firm, which has struggled financially for years despite shipping such well-reviewed models as the HTC 10, used its exhibit to showcase the U Ultra and the U Play, which rely on their USB-C ports for audio output. Unlike, Apple, though, the company didn't make the move to save space, but rather to incorporate its "USonic" feature, which lets the phones' headphones calibrate themselves to your ears and provide noise cancellation.

  • HTC (Score:4, Insightful)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @08:07AM (#53961205)
    "Unlike, Apple, though, the company didn't make the move to save space, but rather to incorporate its "USonic" feature, which lets the [USB] phones' headphones calibrate themselves to your ears and provide noise cancellation."

    Oh, bullshit. There's no reason the headphone jack has to be removed to support that. They're not mutually exclusive.

  • Really? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Does anyone honestly think that Apple cares whether other companies drop the headphone jack on their phones?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jcr ( 53032 )

      Bingo.

      The headline is stupid.

      -jcr

    • Re:Really? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by MBGMorden ( 803437 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @08:39AM (#53961307)

      They kinda do. Apple has be seen as a trendsetter. We were the FIRST to remove the old outdated headphone jack.

      If the other companies buck the trend, then there is the public perception to think of iPhones as "those stupid phones that don't even have a headphone jack" instead of "those cool phones that did away with that outdated tech".

      If they public's opinion doesn't sway I'd expect to see the headphone jack back on the iPhone by the time the iPhone 9 comes out.

    • Does anyone honestly think that Apple cares whether other companies drop the headphone jack on their phones?

      Yes after a fashion. If Apple is wrong about their bet that people don't really care about the headphone jack then it will cost them business. If the other handset manufacturers follow Apple in removing the port then Apple's bet will pay off and they will continue on their merry way without the added cost and problems related to a headphone jack. If Apple turns out to be wrong and people stop or slow buying their phones because of that missing feature then you bet Apple will care.

      So far it seems Apple is

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jcr ( 53032 )

        . If Apple is wrong about their bet that people don't really care about the headphone jack then it will cost them business.

        They already know that they're right. They have the sales figures to prove it.

        -jcr

  • Real reason for removal (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    to incorporate its "USonic" feature, which lets the phones' headphones

    ...Only work when authorized by a persistent online connection to the MAFIA.

    They want to "close" this analog hole just as much as the last one. No, "smaller phone OMG!?!?!?!" is not a good reason anymore. These days the damn things are so small, that if you want it to survive daily use, you need a clamshell that's typically 2x bigger than the phone itself to put the phone in. I'd argue that most phones are too small already. Waterproofi

  • But its not true I'm still using it. Great Experience.
  • I do, and I remember all the freakouts over the lack of SCSI and ADB ports, and on the Windows side of the aisle everyone insisting manufacturers NOT kill the PS/2 ports. Ultimately, the technology advances, and old ports aren't needed any more. You may very well find phones with headphone jacks for many years to come. But more and more, the industry will shift to wireless headphones, and those jacks will get less and less use. Kind of like those PS/2 ports that still ship on a few models of motherboard
    • Except bluetooth has so many drawbacks it isn't really a replacement for a headphone port. In fact in every account I have seen, the bluetooth version of a headphone is inferior to the wired version, especially if you take cost into account.

  • Two days of walking around the show floor showed companies expressing a consistent unwillingness to abandon the humble headphone jack, even on models as thin as, or thinner than, the iPhone 7.

    PCs held on to Dsub parallel and serial ports and PS/2 ports and floppy drives for many years after Apple kicked them to the curb. Blackberry kept making physical keyboards long after the market proved that most buyers don't care about them. Just because everyone else didn't follow Apple one year later doesn't really tell us much. It's going to take a few years for this to really play out. The other handset makers are going to be watching. If Apple sales remain strong you can bet that more of them will

