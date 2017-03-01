Court Throws Out $533 Million Verdict Against Apple Over Data Storage Patent (9to5mac.com) 15
An anonymous reader quotes a report from 9to5Mac: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit made a decision today to throw out the verdict of a two-year old legal case against Apple based on data storage patents. The original verdict reached by a Texas jury stuck Apple with $533 million in damages. Smartflash LLC targeted game developers who largely all settled out of court in 2014, but Apple defended its use of data storage management and payment processing technology in court. Reuters has more on the new developments: "The trial judge vacated the large damages award a few months after a Texas federal jury imposed it in February 2015, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Wednesday the judge should have ruled Smartflash's patents invalid and set aside the verdict entirely. A unanimous three-judge appeals panel said Smartflash's patents were too 'abstract' and did not go far enough in describing an actual invention to warrant protection."
It would be nice... (Score:2)
...if the appeals court could somehow sanction the lower court for repeatedly finding valid patents that are clearly bogus. I'm just waiting for IBM to sue Microsoft for their new "vacation email" patent.
Sudden outbreak of common sense (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The Eastern District of Texas court needs some swamp draining.
This one gets overruled by real courts almost as often as the Ninth Circuit. They should be made to send their kangaroos back to Australia.
That can't be (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I recall reading somewhere that patent examiners are paid by the number of patents they approve.
Re:That can't be (Score:4, Informative)
if that were true, how would they have gotten the patents in the first place?
At least in part because the goalposts have been moved since then. The Supreme Court's recent Alice [google.com] decision that really opened the floodgates to patents like this being so readily invalidated happened after these patents issued.
Re: (Score:2)
At least two people fell into the sar-chasm.
Sad to see Apple yet again get unfair protection (Score:1)
They stopped innovating about five years ago on the Mac Pro and almost seven years ago on their MacBooks (laptops) since they don't support more memory than they did with their laptop that was released in April of 2010. That was almost seven years ago! We have System 76, Sager, and ThinkPads laptops here with 64 GB of RAM. We would buy MacBooks since they're just so much better (require about 1/10 of the work from our internal IT department since they run Windows and are crappy quality laptops) but we st
Where were they... (Score:2)
When Apple was awarded 1 billion/598 million over things that included round corners?
Re: Where were they... (Score:1)
Please learn the difference between a patent and a design patent. What Apple sued Samsung for was essentially making knockoffs.
While you can disagree with the verdict, Apple was selling the product and Samsung admittedly copied the design to get in on apples marketshare. It wasn't some idea that was only on paper.
From Samsung perspective even with the verdict it was worth it since it made them the #2 smartphone seller at the time.
Sensationalist headline (Score:2)
The Federal Circuit didn't "throw out" a penny of damages. They were already gone nearly two years ago. The summary even correctly reflects this when quoting the Reuters article -- the district court itself threw out the original damages verdict, and all the Federal Circuit was deciding was whether there could be any liability at all. If it hadn't ruled like this, the case would have gone back to the district court for a new trial on damages.