Nobody Likes Uber Anymore, Recent Reviews and Ratings On App Store Suggest

Alison Griswold, writing for Quartz: The public is not happy with Uber. Incensed by allegations of sexism and harassment in the company's corporate halls, people are once again #deleting Uber, while one-star ratings and withering critiques of its service are piling up in Apple's iOS App Store. From Jan. 1 through Feb. 22, Uber accumulated 4,479 one-star reviews from US users in the iOS App Store, according to data from analytics firm App Annie (the highest possible rating is five stars). Several of the most recent reviews cite the horrifying and explosive account of sexual harassment published by former Uber engineer Susan Fowler over the weekend. "Was harassed and scammed by an Uber driver for two hours in the car," reviewer "Jorwl" wrote on Feb. 20. But far more reviewers have another gripe: Uber's apparent disregard for user privacy. The monthly volume of one-star ratings for Uber in the App Store first spiked last November, after the company redesigned its app and infringed on user privacy by eliminating an iOS setting that let users grant Uber access to their location only "while using" the app. Users are now forced to choose between letting Uber track their location "always" and "never".
The App Store ratings for Uber are meaningless in the same way that a restaurant or other service provider that attracts the ire of the media for some reason suddenly gets one star reviews â" from people that have never eaten at the restaurant or used the service. Those who are regular Uber users or non-users looking for traditional taxi alternatives will continue to use or look to Uber. Lyft should be leveraging this too-doo, but as before the Uber issue, Lyft is absent from serious media promotion, and I wonder how they stay in business.
Lyft is absent from serious media promotion, and I wonder how they stay in business.
I use Lyft, and I know many other people that do as well. Uber and Lyft provide a near identical service at near identical prices. In that situation it is better to use the smaller company to help maintain a competitive market. Lyft is also a less scummy company, and all these stories about ethical lapses at Uber must be helping them.
Doxxing reporters, digging up dirt on critics and smearing, ignoring state laws, screwing over local governments. They have a long history of terrible actions before this happened.
Can't believe how much people just believe everything they read and are so blind to all the rampant agendizing going on to day.
I've only used Lyft once, from the airport to home after a trip, and was pleasantly surprised.. Since I'm retired, I'd considered driving for Uber/Lyft, but once I found all of the endless goverment bullshit I had to go thru (3 fucking business licenses, state, county, and city, for a total of over $500/year), I decided to forget about it.. Since then I've talked to some people who drive for Uber/Lyft locally and it becomes glaringly apparent I dodged a LARGE bullet by skipping them....
Like every other app on my phone doesn't do the same bullshit. Can't even buy tickets to UCF games or without a privacy eroding app these days.
Like every other app on my phone doesn't do the same bullshit. Can't even buy tickets to UCF games or without a privacy eroding app these days.
On NPR 2 days ago I heard segment on digital privacy where NPR wanted their listeners to dig into the details of the Apps they have on their phones. One guy reported that the Flashlight app on his phone had permission to use the microphone as well as access his his contacts. I can't imagine how the coders for that App "accidentally" requested those permissions.
One guy reported that the Flashlight app on his phone had permission to use the microphone as well as access his his contacts. I can't imagine how the coders for that App "accidentally" requested those permissions.
This sort of thing usually happens when app writers use some IDE template that already has a bunch of stuff that apps commonly use, and they don't delete the stuff that they don't use because it takes time and they really don't care. This means that in all likelihood, many of these apps that have puzzling permissions don't actually use them.
A crying shame about your company. I guess when you screw over your employees, your customers and municipalities where you operate, things tend to work themselves out.
Using investigators to go after people who write mean things about your scam doesn't help either.
And likewise, Slackware isn't really the most popular Linux [slashdot.org]. There's just a concerned minority who leave product reviews to make some kind of statement, while 99.45% of users don't bother.
Also, you are not capable of forming your own opinions, you insensitive clods !!
The morning I was leaving, I got an e-mail from Uber that my credit card wasn't 'supported' and I'd have to enter a new one. What the hell? I used it twice on the way down. It works fine. (And I used it throughout my entire trip with no problems.) Put in a second credit card number before boarding. Strike two.
Got in to IAD, fired up the Uber app and it said there were errors submitting my ride request. Trying to continue typing in 13 degree weather sucked. Strike three.
I put my hand back in my glove, raised my arm and said "Taxi". The regular Taxi had no problems with my 'request', or my original card.
Next time I go to DC I'll try Lyft instead.
But the app wouldn't let me pre-save an address. So I had to write it down to type in to my phone later. Strike one.
For this surely the natural place to store an address is in contacts, isn't it?
Then you can select the address in contacts and choose "Uber" as the app. At least it works that way on my android phone.
For the rest, I've also recently started having problems with the app.
Why would I store an address in Contacts if it's a one-shot? For example I'm going to ${CITY} on business and staying at ${HOTEL}. Why would I want to put ${HOTEL}'s address in contacts?
I can't believe Uber created 13 degree weather. Jerks!
These reviews mean nothing about the functionality of the app and are more about a vocal minority complaining loudly. If Google had the balls like Yelp does to remove reviews that aren't about functionality and are instead some hair brained attempt at "social justice" when an app or its company makes it into the news this would be a non-issue.
Take a look at all of the BS one star reviews for writers like Daryush Valizadeh or Mike Cernovich on Amazon. These people haven't even read their books yet get to do drive by whining and get the rush of being another sheep in a crowd.
The people who still use Uber will keep on using it and eventually these negative reviews will be forgotten. Uber isn't going anywhere.
I *really* like Uber and can't imagine having to go back to a normal taxi experience? So the company and leadership is not perfect, bit surprise, but the experience rocks and ultimately if you are a driver you are participating by choice... and there are a lot of drivers out there.
Some us never liked them in the first place.
CS geeks like to ask CS trivia questions to make sure no one with the "wrong" background gets in the door. ("No, I don't know how to write a binary sort algorithm off of the top of my head, I use existing code for solved problems.")
Affinity biases abound.
Some of us didn't from the start because we could see at the outset what this company was all about.
Do you see a pattern here? I'm starting to think there is a bias on slashdot into bringing Uber down.
And no, I don't have any Uber shares, and I have used Uber in my (european) city exactly once. And I don't ride taxis as I rarely need them. I am as unbiased as can get.
Taxis suck too. And airplanes. And cell phones. (Score:4, Insightful)
Who was in an Uber car for TWO HOURS and getting harassed?
In London, where the (in)famously racist but highly-competent "black cabs" are ruinously expensive, Uber works really well, and it's much cheaper.
Paris too.
I was a heavy Uber user for years. I understand why they would like to collect additional GPS related information, but their decision to take away my choice and force me into "no GPS at all" or "GPS even when I'm not using the app" was a clear "f**k you" to its customers.
I contacted their customer service and let them know why I was leaving their platform and switched to Lyft.
