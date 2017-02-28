For This Year's iPhone, Apple Is Ditching Lightning Connector and Home Button, But Embracing USB Type-C and Curved Display (wsj.com) 48
Apple has decided to adopt a flexible display for at least one model of the new iPhone, reports WSJ. From the report: People with direct knowledge of Apple's production plans said the Cupertino, Calif., company has decided to go ahead with the technology, and it will release a phone model using the OLED screens this year (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternate source). The technology allows manufacturers to bend screens in ways they couldn't previously -- such as by introducing a curve at the edge of the phone as in some Samsung models. However, once the phone is manufactured, the OLED screen can't be bent or folded by the user, at least with current technology. Using OLED displays would allow Apple to introduce a phone with a new look to fuel sales. They said Apple would introduce other updates including a USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company's original Lightning connector. The models would also do away with a physical home button, they said. Those updates would give the iPhone features already available on other smartphones.
So they are making an s7 edge without a home button.
new year new connector new headphones again!
Has hell frozen over?
Indeed. The first portable device (iPod, iPhone, iPad) from Apple with a standard connector. Hell is really freezing over.
What's next? They will have removable batteries?
Another new headphone connector! (Score:4, Insightful)
If this is true (it seems to be just a rumour) then it will be two years in a row that Apple made users' existing headphones obsolete. That would be brave/arrogant/foolish even by Apple's standards.
No, this is a move that takes courage!
Honestly the sooner they drop lightning and other proprietary connectors the better. Not many people bought lightning headphones yet so the sooner they switch the less painful it is going to be.
It would be even more arrogant to keep lightning for 4-5 years so that people invest into headphones and accessories* and then switch to USB-C.
*Even tough stupid people buying headphones with a proprietary connector only have themselves to blame.
No, no, no, and no again! They should stick with the Lightning connector for the next 25 years because there are people out there with Lightning headphones who would have to shell out 20 bucks for new headphones or, god forbid, use an adaptor.
Does anyone offer headphones with a Lightning connector?
Having to throw out the Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter is annoying, having to replace the headphones would be worse.
Several of those items would make me stop buying them.
3 - Dual SIM capability
iPhones now come with eSIM (branded as Apple SIM), which alleviates a lot of the need for this: you can have an arbitrary number of software-defined SIMs installed and switch between them at will.
It's abuot time they had the courage to use an existing standard on iPhones.
Still no headphone jack though - and yes, I'm still bitter.
Sounds like with the addition of wireless charging, lack of headphone jack, and removing the home button - they are on track to make a phone that is a totally sealed slab. Once the last remaining physical connector goes away, it would be trivial to make a waterproof, dust-proof device.
Side benefit for Apple - even harder to replace the battery.
it would be trivial to get rid of the connector, they already have magsafe yet the morons there ditched it for the inferior Usb-C.
Dont expect real innovation from apple anymore. the left overs in job's office are now gone, it's all about profits and margin now. Even Johnny Ives is phoning everything in now.
USB-C is much superior to mag safe. The fact that it is a standard alone is enough, but as a side bonus you get a port that can carry data.
I didn't know that Apple was on a holy quest to go all waterproof.
I'm not sure I'm a fan of the 'software' driven UI home button; I certainly don't care for it on any of my Android breed devices. I like the idea and design of a physical hardware button, but I won't if ditching this gives Apple more courage to mess with this rounded-screen design --- last time I checked, buttons are flat.
If anything it's going to take me a really long time to get used to not having that little indentation to blindly hover-touch my thumb on to do anything.
Yeah we had to buy $500 of new dongles once again, but they had curved screens. Curved. Screens.
"Using OLED displays would allow Apple to introduce a phone with a new look to fuel sales"
Note it's not to improve anything substantial in terms of usability or quality or crazy stuff like that. It's just to improve their bottom line.
I think it's rather honest of them to embrace and admit that, is "iCandor" trademarked yet?
Of course, *I* won't buy one and the legions of iZealots won't care.
For all of their hype about courage, design, etc, I've always subscribed somewhat to the idea that Apple like proprietary because it drives more marginal revenue for them via licensing and (at least initially) single-source supplier status on some aspects of their hardware.
Which makes it seem strange that they would abandon Lightning for an industry standard connector. Dropping 30 pin connectors made sense from a practical perspective, and IIRC, they have some kind of proprietary chip in them which enables
They've had the ability to have multiple apps open at once, and to copy & paste between them for some time now.
The change to 'push home button to unlock' is relatively recent, and the switch to a lack of button had been done 5+ years ago on the Pre3. (might have been on the Pre2 as well, I only had the Pre & Pre3). And they finally get wireless charging, which was an upgrade for the Pre (released in 2009).
The UI became more WebOS-like, switching to cards that you can sort through rather than the s
*Taps mic*
*Clears throat*
I have a lot of money to spend on a device, since I only do so every 4 or 5 years.
Could some "brave" soul please take a break from curving displays, gluing batteries, and adding bling to their phones, and address my market segment?
I really want to give someone my money.
For it, you will need to build a device that:
- Has a user-swappable battery, preferably with an ultracap allowing hot replacement. It's not really a hard to do. - Is too thick. I want pundits to reel. I want tras