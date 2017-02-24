Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


New iOS Update Fixes Unexpected Shutdown Issue On iPhone 6, iPhone 6s

Matthew Panzarino, writing for TechCrunch: Over the past couple of iPhone versions users have complained of "unexpected" shutdowns of their devices. Some iPhone 6, 6S, 6 Plus and 6S Plus devices could basically go dark unexpectedly, forcing a user to have to plug them into an outlet to get them to power back on. Apple has been working on this very annoying bug and it says it has come up with a fix of sorts that should mitigate the problem on a majority of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s devices. The fix is actually already on your iPhone if you have installed iOS 10.2.1 -- something that around 50 percent of iOS users have already done. After letting the fix simmer on customer devices, Apple now has statistics to share on how it has improved the issue, citing 80 percent reduction on iPhone 6s and 70 percent reduction on iPhone 6 devices.

  • As far as I’m able to understand what happened here, Apple found that sudden spikes of activity to the maximum power draw could cause older batteries, which had some mileage on them, to deliver power in an uneven manner, which would cause an emergency shutdown of the devices

    So some older batteries are not able to support higher draw. They might have tweaked the scheduler not to launch too many jobs at the same time or throttle some jobs or even slow down the clock at high loads.

  • I think that the word "fix" is not really correct. (Score:3)

    by luvirini ( 753157 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @10:11AM (#53923485)

    For something that still happens 20% to 30% of the time it did before.

    Mitigation is more appropriate until they can do much better,

  • "fixes" :Apple now has statistics to share on how it has improved the issue, citing 80 percent reduction on iPhone 6s and 70 percent reduction on iPhone 6 devices.

    Well, that's not a "fix".

    That's a quick patch to reduce the instances.

    And suggestive that they have no idea what the issue really is.

