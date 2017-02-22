Apple's New Spaceship Campus Gets a Name, Lifts Off In April (arstechnica.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Apple has been building its giant new "spaceship" campus in the company's hometown of Cupertino, California, since December of 2013, and since then fans have paid obsessive attention to the structure. It gets buzzed by drones constantly, and the most popular YouTube videos of the building in progress have amassed well over half-a-million views apiece. The company announced today that the campus will be open to employees starting in April and that the building and environs now have a name: Apple Park. Apple says that moving the 12,000 employees who will work at the campus will take more than six months, and landscaping and construction on some buildings won't be done until the summer. The new campus mostly replaces the university-style Infinite Loop campus Apple has used since 1993, though Apple has said that it will also be keeping the older buildings. The new campus' cost has been estimated at around $5 billion. Apple will also be naming one space on the new campus after its founder and former CEO -- the Steve Jobs Theater will replace the current Town Hall event space that Apple sometimes uses for company meetings and product announcements, and it will open "later this year." The new space will be much larger (it will seat 1,000, compared to roughly 300 for the Town Hall), and the larger space will presumably allow Apple to launch more of its products on its campus rather than having to rent expensive event space in downtown San Francisco. The company is also moving its Worldwide Developers Conference closer to home this year -- it will return to San Jose after many years at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
Not a Spaceship (Score:3)
I have said it before: the ring is a massive Reality Distortion Field Generator.
Apple needs it more than ever, now that Jobs has been dead for five years.
Apple once again late with a product (Score:3)
I have said it before: the ring is a massive Reality Distortion Field Generator.
As per usual Apple is late to market with an inferior product.
Apple Haters have been carrying around a small portable reality distortion generators with them for years that allows them to see Apple's growth as retraction. They appear to have a boundless power source and are so strong no reality is able to break through no matter how discordant the internal view becomes!
Re: (Score:1)
My burn was pretty good but I don't think Apple Haters are capable of any emotions besides burning, raw hatred - pretty sure he (yes all Apple Haters are He) is not sad.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I have said it before: the ring is a massive Reality Distortion Field Generator.
Apple needs it more than ever, now that Jobs has been dead for five years.
Actually, you're wrong... on both counts. You see, it's actually a giant Stargate so that Jobs can return from his last super secret project, to build the iShip which is in fact a spaceship. Word is the controls are flat panels and there are zero buttons. There have been some issues with the controls exploding if the ship is damaged but that's the users fault for flying it wrong.
sign of decline (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
yeah, that $200 BILLION or whatever apple has stashed around the world these days is going to vanish next week and apple will go bankrupt
You all laugh now (Score:2)
When the coming zombie hordes simply slide off the smooth exterior of the walls or flow around it like a pebble in a stream, you will be begging to be let inside the true sanctuary city Jobs has built.
Guess who will be sad *they* didn't spend $40 on IAP that year...
Re: (Score:2)
I always wondered why a slope with an incline that gradually increased to vertical wasn't ever employed in zombie fiction forts. They would shamble forward until their center of mass shifted and then fall back.
With the right slope contour, you could make it so they fell back pretty far.
Another option would be a kind of blind curve, where they shamble in and then just shamble away on the other side.
doesn't perceive that big (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Seems huge to me when I drive by. Easy to spot from a plane too. But I can't compare to Pentagon or DoD.
Maybe wait for the walls to be removed
...
It should be named "Mos Eisley Spaceport" (Score:1)
"You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy."
You're thinking of elsewhere (Score:3)
You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
No, Apple is not located anywhere near downtown San Francisco.
Terrible Name (Score:2)
They should change it to something better, like "Very Little Gravitas Indeed".
Re: (Score:2)
This is garbage (Score:2)
name change? (Score:2)
R&D (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't take a lot of facilities and equipment to delete parts from the assembly.
It's ring shaped because they make no more towers (Score:2)
More's the pity.
I want a full-sized Mac Pro tower with two ethernet ports, room for at least four drives and PCI cards. The iPad Pro may be great for people who live entirely in Google docs, but not for the rest of us.