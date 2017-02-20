Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple Files 14-Point Appeal Against European Commission's $14 Billion Tax Edict (appleinsider.com) 13

An anonymous reader shares an AppleInsider report: Apple has filed its appeal with the European court of appeals, all declaring that the European Commission's decision to levy $14 billion in taxes on Apple on behalf of the EU is erroneous, against the rule of law, and should be stricken. The 14 points of appeal introduced by Apple on Monday challenge the European Commission (EC) on several fronts. Primarily, Apple contests that the Cork, Ireland, headquarters of Apple's European wing was properly set up, in accordance with all regulations and laws. Additionally, other apparent accounting blunders by the EC while making its decision were brought up as well. Apple points out that the taxable income attributed to the Ireland branch was misapplied, giving more weight to the Irish operation than it should, and that back taxes were being applied to worldwide profits.

  • Hey, if you're going to try and steal money from Apple may as well steal as much as you can!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gl4ss ( 559668 )

      maybe they would not have been if Apple had not been using the Ireland operation to funnel worldwide profits there to dodge local taxes worldwide.......

      look if apple had wanted to pay the taxes locally it could have, but instead it chose to funnel them there,

  • Well, Apple.

    The EU is applying the back taxes to worldwide profits, as Apple is choosing to transfer those profits
    to the EU using IP licensing charges, and therefore those profits ARE present in the EU.
    That, kids, is why they play this game. They hide worldwide profits in a tax haven, but now they want to
    pretend they didnt do that.. Boo Hoo.

    • The EU is applying the back taxes to worldwide profits, as Apple is choosing to transfer those profits
      to the EU

      Apple doesn't transfer U.S. profits to to the EU, so how is it fair for the E.U. to tax Apple on U.S. profits again exactly?

      That, kids, is why they play this game.

      There are $14 billion reasons why the EU is playing this game but legality or fairness is not one of them.

  • 1. Apple pays the taxes and admits no wrongdoing, quietly sweeping this incident under the rug and hoping to never have to endure it again by greasing more than just irish hands
    2. Ireland admits it illegally undertaxed apple and skirted EU tax laws, thus opening up cause for additional investigation of facebook, google, and other megacorps that conveniently headquartered in Ireland because of, er, the weather.

