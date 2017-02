Apple Announces WWDC 2017, To Be Held in San Jose On June 5-9

Apple said today it will kick off this year's Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5. Much like every year, the developer conference is the place where we can expect to see what's coming to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS later this year. This year, the event is being held in a different venue: the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, the original home of WWDC . John Gruber, writing for DaringFireball: