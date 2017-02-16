Apple Announces WWDC 2017, To Be Held in San Jose On June 5-9

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Apple said today it will kick off this year's Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5. Much like every year, the developer conference is the place where we can expect to see what's coming to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS later this year. This year, the event is being held in a different venue: the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, the original home of WWDC. John Gruber, writing for DaringFireball: First, announcing early really helps people who have to travel long distances to attend, particularly those from outside the U.S. The San Jose Convention Center is the original home of WWDC -- that's where it was held from 1988 through 2002. (WWDC 2002 was the year Steve Jobs held a funeral for Mac OS 9 during the keynote.) San Jose is way closer to Apple headquarters. San Francisco is about an hour drive from 1 Infinite Loop. The San Jose Convention Center is only five minutes away from Apple's new campus. Schiller emphasized to me that this is a big deal: more Apple employees from more teams will be present, simply because they won't have to devote an entire day to being there. (This could be a particular boon to WWDC's developer labs, where attendees can get precious face time with Apple's engineers.)

  • According to the rumors on the comic con circuit, San Francisco is getting too expensive to host smaller conventions. Pricing at Moscone is tied to how many hotel rooms that the city can collect taxes on. If your convention can't fill up the hotel rooms, expect to pay than it would cost somewhere else like San Jose or Santa Clara.

