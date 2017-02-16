Apple's iPhone 8 To Replace Touch ID Home Button With 'Function Area' (appleinsider.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Apple Insider: Apple will ditch the home button when it debuts a new 'iPhone 8' model later this year, and will dedicate the extra screen real estate to an area for virtual buttons, according to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Adding detail to his previous predictions regarding the next-generation handset, Kuo in a note to investors obtained by AppleInsider said the full-screen design will allow Apple to integrate a "function" area never seen in an iPhone. The device is expected to adopt a 5.8-inch OLED panel in a form factor similar to the current 4.7-inch iPhone 7. Despite having extended screen real estate as compared to current iPhone models, the actual active display area on "iPhone 8" will be closer to 5.15 inches on the diagonal, with the remaining bottom portion dedicated to system functions like virtual buttons. While Kuo failed to elaborate on an exact implementation, the note suggests Apple plans to hardcode a set of always-on, static system controls into iOS. Whether the so-called "function area" is capable of switching to an active display mode for in-app activities like watching videos or playing games, remains to be seen. With the deletion of current Touch ID technology, Kuo believes "iPhone 8" will incorporate new bio-recognition assets to take over device security and Apple Pay authentication duties. The analyst did not offer predictions on the type of biometric tech Apple intends to use, but a report earlier today said the company could integrate a 3D laser scanning module capable of facilitating facial recognition and augmented reality applications. Kuo in a note last month said Apple might integrate a dual biometric system utilizing optical fingerprint readers and facial recognition hardware.
Still playing catch-up (Score:5, Insightful)
Once again the latest iPhone introduces revolutionary new ideas Android has had for years.
Re: (Score:2)
Still, it means
/. gets to fill up it's front page.
Re: Still playing catch-up (Score:1)
Like rounded rectangles?
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, although I guess they will claim it's based on the touchbar on the new Apple laptops. It's about time they did something about having only one button and a lack of standard controls in the UI.
Re: (Score:2)
Facial Recognition... (Score:2, Insightful)
So, I have to re-register every time I shave in order to use apple pay? Oh, you are wearing a baseball cap, so you have to take that off to pay? Oh, you want to unlock your phone while walking down the street. Better take off your sunglasses... Apple, why you gotta keep losing desired functionality?!?!
Re: (Score:2)
Not gonna happen. They are also incorporating wireless charging. Wireless charging (a) takes a lot of space (relative to a phone) and (b) increases the heat of a battery requiring either a much slower charge or a smaller battery design. So either all of this happens and you are getting a microprocessor with the same speed as an iPhone 7 (think Kaby Lake for phones) or you are not getting all these fancy bells and whistles until the iPhone 8s
Great (Score:1)
Can I still use a password?
I'm unsure if I'm in a minority of people who don't like all this biometrics stuff or the majority are just told to like it.
Re: (Score:2)