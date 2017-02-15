China's Huawei Catching Up With Apple, Samsung Smartphone Sales (livemint.com) 10
From a report: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei managed to gain ground on Samsung and Apple in terms of global market share last year, following the problems encountered by the two giants, the Gartner consultancy group said on Wednesday. Over the year as a whole, the Chinese maker saw its sales leap by 26.7 percent, while the South Korean and US rivals both saw their sales decline by 4.3 percent, Gartner said in a study. As result, Huawei was able to increase its share of the smartphone sector to 8.9 percent in 2016 from 7.3 percent a year earlier, while Samsung saw its market share shrink by two full percentage points to 20.5 percent and Apple's contracted to 14.4 percent from 15.9 percent. "Chinese makers succeeded in winning market share over last year and Huawei now seems to be the main rival to the two giants, even if the gap remains large," Gartner analyst Annette Zimmermann told AFP.
Not really: Huawei phones are Chinese-made, but they're not your typical super-cheap crap that doesn't work half of the time (and believe me, I speak from experience). They have good build quality, and you will find they are affordable, but nonetheless they're fast and reliable.
I'm guessing these sales are happening almost entirely in China? There's no Huawei phone even listed as an option on my carrier's website [sprint.com]. As a consumer, sales maketshare really doesn't mean a whole lot to me until they are selling phones in my market.
I can kinda see why they wouldn't bother though. While I think its really important that Samsung has good viable competition in Android devices, I don't think I'd be entirely comfortable buying myself a consumer communications device from a company with deep [wikipedia.org]
If you really want to think outside the box, stop carrying a personal spying device with you everywhere you go.