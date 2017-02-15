Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Android Iphone Operating Systems Apple

China's Huawei Catching Up With Apple, Samsung Smartphone Sales (livemint.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the pushing-its-way dept.
From a report: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei managed to gain ground on Samsung and Apple in terms of global market share last year, following the problems encountered by the two giants, the Gartner consultancy group said on Wednesday. Over the year as a whole, the Chinese maker saw its sales leap by 26.7 percent, while the South Korean and US rivals both saw their sales decline by 4.3 percent, Gartner said in a study. As result, Huawei was able to increase its share of the smartphone sector to 8.9 percent in 2016 from 7.3 percent a year earlier, while Samsung saw its market share shrink by two full percentage points to 20.5 percent and Apple's contracted to 14.4 percent from 15.9 percent. "Chinese makers succeeded in winning market share over last year and Huawei now seems to be the main rival to the two giants, even if the gap remains large," Gartner analyst Annette Zimmermann told AFP.

China's Huawei Catching Up With Apple, Samsung Smartphone Sales More | Reply

China's Huawei Catching Up With Apple, Samsung Smartphone Sales

Comments Filter:
  • We have seen this before with tons of mainstream devices, smartphones are no different. You have the incumbents designing and engineering something main stream while other manufacturers will come in and sell something similar with slightly less features for vastly lower costs. I think we are coming close to "peak smartphone development" where it's at the point they are good enough for almost everything we want them to do. I bought an SG 7 and quite frankly, it will be the last 800$ phone I ever buy. Nothing

  • I'm guessing these sales are happening almost entirely in China? There's no Huawei phone even listed as an option on my carrier's website [sprint.com]. As a consumer, sales maketshare really doesn't mean a whole lot to me until they are selling phones in my market.

    I can kinda see why they wouldn't bother though. While I think its really important that Samsung has good viable competition in Android devices, I don't think I'd be entirely comfortable buying myself a consumer communications device from a company with deep [wikipedia.org]

Slashdot Top Deals

"Right now I feel that I've got my feet on the ground as far as my head is concerned." -- Baseball pitcher Bo Belinsky

Close