Apple Suspends Sales of LG's UltraFine 5K Monitor Over Hardware Issues (appleinsider.com) 35
Roger Fingas, writing for AppleInsider: Apple has temporarily stopped sales of LG's UltraFine 5K monitor, due to technical problems associated with a lack of proper shielding from wireless interference. Over the weekend, Apple retail staff were told to keep the product on display yet not sell any units if people asked, according to a Business Insider source. The site added that it heard the same from a representative at a New York Apple store. Separately, AppleInsider has confirmed the organized removal from sale of the Thunderbolt 3 display. Sources inside Apple not authorized to speak on behalf of the company indicated that retail locations are retaining demonstration displays, but not selling any stock on-hand that it may receive that may actually have the shielding fix, nor filling any pending orders until otherwise informed. Big blow to Apple, which has given up on external monitors business. But at least, it's comforting to know people who wish to purchase a new display for their MacBook or MacBook Pro have several company-approved alternatives. Oh wait, they don't.
First Tim Cook can't hire all those employees he desperately needs from Syria, Iran and Somalia for a few months, and now this. Guy is getting hit from all directions.
Yeah i see the sarcasm. You seem to know who all these companies should hire. Yet none of you geniuses who say Google, Apple, Microsoft and others don't need to hire foreigners have ever made a billion dollar technology company (real estate, oil, and businesses profiting off monopolization of resources don't count).
There is a reason many of the patents on the original iPhone have foreign names.
Why is a third party monitor having problems a big blow to apple? Why would mac users need an apple approved monitor? I've been using macs for the better part of 15 years and I don't recall ever using an apple branded monitor let alone some mythical "apple approved" one.
Why is a third party monitor having problems a big blow to apple?
Because Apple no longer makes monitors, and other monitors don't use USB-C for video.
I don't recall ever using an apple branded monitor let alone some mythical "apple approved" one.
You traitorous scum!
It's a blow because they decided to discontinue their own line of monitors (the "cinema" range) and instead nominate LG's display as the official successor. This monitor non-standard in a number of ways, similar to the old cinema displays, and somehow worse is better. For example, there is no OSD, all adjustments must be made from within MacOS.
Apple were clearly hoping that they could sell this monitor as the new "recommended" one, i.e. charge well over the odds for it.
I hate Apple with a passion and lament their frequently backwards ways, but the drivel of a summary for this sorry excuse for a "story" brings the usual Apple- and Microsoft-bashing tripe I expect of this place to an even more pitiful low. Just ignore it and continue using your preferred variety of shiny.
Because Apple decided to use unicorn ports on their new MacBook, and this is the one display that has a matching unicorn plug that doesn't require an adapter.
Except that apparently LG didn't bother to build it right. Oops.
Re:And yet... (Score:5, Informative)
The FCC is interested in the emission of interference, not being affected by it.
Now we should just get that router to stop all RF emissions...and problem solved.
Oh...wait....
Problems with interference are not the only ones this monitor has. It's supposed to be able to charge your MacBook at 85W, but it actually only delivers about 60W. People are finding that if they are doing intensive tasks the laptop's battery slowly drains while it supposed to be charging. MKBHD covered it in his review recently.
FCC Part 15 "Class C" certification says that it emits no interference, and can be effected by already present interference.
There is nothing here that violates Part 15.
What's more comforting is that Apple don't have an "approved" display. What would be even more comforting is if they never did and if consumers didn't need such arbitrary "approvals" to plug a display into a computer.
What an absurd idea that is.
This is not some mythical "apple approved" display. It never was. It's just a 3rd party monitor that apple sells.
You can get monitors for macs from any number of vendors.
I never connected an Apple-approved display nor an Apple-made or Apple-approved mouse into any of my Macs.
I do use made-for-Apple and made-by-Apple keyboards, if only to get the proper labels and function keys for OS X*.
* my Mac stills runs 10.9.5, fuck off with your "It's called macOS now" reply.
Too bad - the 27" Cinema Displays are actually really good products. I have two of them on my desk - one LED Cinema Display, and one Thunderbolt version, chained together.
One cable plugged into the side of my laptop gives me two 27" displays, external SSD, gigabit ethernet, the four speakers in the displays, camera, mic, USB keyboard, USB mouse. And there's a MagSafe connector coming off the same cable, which powers the MacBook Pro.
Add to that the Mini-DisplayPort version is on a KVM switch for my desktop
What should be disconcerting is that while this monitor clearly is a turd, Apple admits to a problem.
Whereas in the rest of the PC industry such turds are on sale everywhere (from this vendor and others), and you will get no support for it, and people will look at you weird if you say you put your router next to it and it stopped working. If I add up the list of all the things my diy PC does "weird" and doesn't quite work at, I will run out of disk space. I suspect this monitor works "good enough" that if A
It seems to have worked out fine for Apple since they discontinued their line of printers.
A monitor is a monitor. There really is no value that Apple can add to a monitor by designing and building it themselves. Since the return of Jobs, Apple's m.o. has been to focus their energy on areas where they can differentiate themselves on functionality as well as build quality. There was nothing that an Apple LaserWriter could do that a Canon printer couldn't, so the LaserWriter was discontinued. There is nothing
What's more comforting is that Apple don't have an "approved" display. What would be even more comforting is if they never did and if consumers didn't need such arbitrary "approvals" to plug a display into a computer. What an absurd idea that is.
Do you know why motherboards have CPU and memory compatibility lists, NAS have HDD compatibility lists and so on? Because no matter how much you try adhering to a standard nothing beats actually testing the combination in question. Granted, graphics cards and monitors haven't been very big offenders in that department but I don't mind that Apple tries to sell you an Apple branded or recommended display, just like Dell will try to sell you a Dell monitor. And that does make it hurt when you tried buying the
Dell has been successful selling monitors because many people and institutions like being able to buy a complete system in one transaction. Who the heck wants to write two PO's? Apple not having a monitor is just another part of the AppleFail ® program....
There was never any approval. This display just happens to use the unicorn port that Apple has festooned their latest notebooks with, rather than the standard Mini-DisplayPort that used to be good enough, and still is good enough for the rest of the world. You know, the connector that Apple created and gave to VESA royalty-free in order to increase the rate of adoption...
The note at the end is very impartial...
Re:The note at the end is very impartial... (Score:5, Insightful)
It's so impartial that you'd think msmash was an idiot who's never used a Mac in his life and doesn't know that Macs have used VGA, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPorts for over a decade now. And their keyboards and mice connect via USB or Bluetooth, just like a "PC".