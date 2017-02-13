Apple Joins Wireless Power Consortium Amid Rumors of iPhone With Wireless Charging (theverge.com) 8
If you've been holding out hope for wireless charging to come to the iPhone, chew on this: Apple joined the Wireless Power Consortium. From a report: Last week, a leaked note suggested that Apple is working on adding wireless charging to three phones scheduled for release in 2017. The technology may be similar to what the company has already implemented with the Apple Watch, though other reports have hinted at charging solutions that can add power to devices from a distance. The Wireless Power Consortium is the group behind Qi, a wireless charging standard that uses inductive power transfers to charge without cords.
...and I refer you to your prize for tonight!
Why bother to log in to belittle someone? You're not adding anything, so maybe your soul is the one worth inspecting...
