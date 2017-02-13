Story of Two Developers Who Are Reporting Growth in Revenue After Leaving Apple's App Store (techcrunch.com) 20
John Biggs, writing for TechCrunch: In what amounts to one of the purest and most interesting experiments in assessing the value of Mac OS's App Store, the founder of Rogue Amoeba posted a description of what happened when he pulled his app Piezo. The result? More revenue as a whole without much damage to sales. The impetus for the move came after Apple pulled the Dash app off of the App Store. In the 100-day period since the move, Dash maintained and even increased revenue and found that its users didn't care which platform they were using -- 84% of the customers simply moved over to the independent app license from the App Store license. The bottom line? "It feels great to have full control over my business and to avoid App Store installation/updating/purchasing issues," wrote Dash creator Bogdan Popescu. When Paul Kafasis tried to move away from the App Store he was worried he'd lose half of his sales. After all, many months saw about 50% of sales coming from the App Store directly. When he pulled the app a year ago, however, all of those App Store sales turned into direct sales through his website, a fact that surprised and amused Kafasis.
News at 11 (Score:1)
Developers discover when they stop paying someone a huge % of their profits, they make more money.
Re: (Score:2)
To be clear, this is about the Mac App Store (MAS), not the (iOS) App Store. In both cases, you're effectively paying Apple a cut of the profits in order to make your product more accessible to consumers. In the case of the iOS App Store, it's pretty obvious that the 15%/30% cut is worth it, since if your app isn't there, it isn't for sale as far as 99.9% of people are concerned (even though that's not strictly the case).
But the MAS? Its value proposition has always been questionable.
For one, purchasing pat
Apple needs sideloading and a real file system (Score:1)
Apple needs side loading and a real file system that apps can use. If they want to make the mac more like IOS.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Apple needs side loading and a real file system that apps can use. If they want to make the mac more like IOS.
iOS has permitted Sideloading since iOS 8. All perfectly legit.
No Jailbreaking, and with Cydia Impactor [cydiageeks.com], you don't even need XCode or even a Mac.
Try to keep up, willya?
Re: (Score:3)
so either pay 99 a year to be able to sideload software onto your device or redeploy it every 7 days. Not what i would call "perfectly legit"
Stop calling them apps! (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously, people are going to confuse this story with iOS 'apps', when in fact it's about full fledged computer applications on Mac OS.
Re:Stop calling them apps! (Score:4, Interesting)
Can we rate this story flamebait ?
It looks like Slashdot (and Techcrunch?) is just trying to bring up the whole Dash debacle again to generate traffic.
Resist people
... resist!
Re:Stop calling them apps! (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously, people are going to confuse this story with iOS 'apps', when in fact it's about full fledged computer applications on Mac OS.
Oops! That's EXACTLY what I did...
Why is this even a story, then? Macs have never had a "Walled Garden" approach. The vast majority of Mac software is still sold independently of the Mac App Store.
Re: (Score:2)
Macs have never had a "Walled Garden" approach. The vast majority of Mac software is still sold independently of the Mac App Store.
For now.
First, the Mac App Store was opt-in.
Then, it was opt-out.
Then, it prompted when applications were run if they weren't installed from the App Store.
Then it required admin access to allow sideloaded applications.
It's abundantly clear that Apple is using the winning formula from iOS and applying it to OSX. Slowly, of course, but mark my words: within the next release or two of OSX, you'll see at least a few of these:
-require a terminal command to enable sideloaded apps,
-prompt every time a sideloaded a
Imma Dash Store Relocator (Score:2)
I am one of those who had been using Dash and was forced to go through a re-licensing procedure when Apple kicked it off the Apple app store.
While moderately convenient, the Apple MacOS app store is not good and the experience buying from outside is better. The number of reviews on each application is too small to be useful. It is often 0. I assume this is because they are not being shows. I've posted reviews and they never appeared. So you are left looking at the promotional blurb, wondering if the applica
I like Products (Score:3)
Rogue Amoeba makes a nice program Airfoill [rogueamoeba.com] that allows my Apple OSX to play nice with the Google Chromecast. Casting audio to my old Stereo is now a cinch. Why Google and Apple don't seem to get along is no mystery.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I've been using Airfoil for years to play music from any source to my small fleet of Airplay receivers (Airport Express) that I use for super-cheap whole-house audio. One of them recently died and so I added an even more super-cheap Chromecast Audio. Impressively, Airfoil treats it identically to Airplay and even keeps them all in perfect sync with one another. Very nice software.