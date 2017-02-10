Australia's Retailers Join the Local Giant Banks in Their Battle With Apple Pay (nfcworld.com) 13
More trouble for Apple in Down Under. The $300 billion retail sector has hit back at Apple, saying the global tech giant is trying to freeload on the payments infrastructure built by banks and retailers and restricting iPhone access to payments terminals will hinder loyalty schemes. From a report: The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has come out in support of the group of four Australian banks seeking stronger negotiation powers with Apple over the introduction of Apple Pay in the country, saying they believe access to the NFC functionality in the iPhone would allow retailers to provide "a richer and more convenient customer experience." The ARA, which represents 5,000 independent and national retailers, says access to the NFC functionality will allow retailers to "develop or participate in mobile wallets that provided a consistent and fully integrated experience to all users regardless of their choice of smartphones" while also allowing loyalty programs, coupons and rewards to be "more effectively integrated into these mobile wallets." "In our view -- for as long as Apple Pay remains the only app that can use the iPhone's NFC functionality -- the potential for innovation in mobile wallets and mobile payments will be limited," the ARA says in a submission to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
Change Apple Pay to "Pay Apple". It's more truthful.
If Apple wants Banks to cooperate by opening their payment network to iPhones , Apple must open up the iPhone NFC to mobile wallets from Banks. A competition commission cannot say its anti-competitive for incumbents to block Apple Pay but its not anti-competitive for Apple to not allow access to the NFC chip in an iPhone.
Even though I'm giving up on the Apple Watch and computers I do find the Apple Pay to be pretty convenient.
Considering the time delay on the new chip cards its much faster and I don't have to fake a signature anymore.
I do find the Apple Pay to be pretty convenient.
Compared to what? I personally find it much more convenient that my non-Apple mobile phone works absolutely everywhere which has an NFC reader without a specific negotiation between a bank or merchant benefiting only Apple.
This argument isn't Apple pay vs old cards. It's Apple pay vs every other pay that is not artificially restricted. Given widely Apple pay has been adopted in Australia I think most people would find alternatives far more convenient.
I don't know who in this fight I dislike more. Sure, Apple is going to be gouging the retailers and banks. On the other hand, the only reason that the retailers and banks want to access the NFC chip is so they can try to lock people into their own systems, which may well be more painful to use and certainly will involve tracking of purchasing habits etc. Now, it might be useful to just wave your phone when doing a return rather than keeping track of a receipt, but I wouldn't trust either side further than I could throw them.
On the other hand, the only reason that the retailers and banks want to access the NFC chip is so they can try to lock people into their own systems
Yeah god forbid the bank I do business with provides an app that allows me to pay via that bank using my phone. I mean it's much better having yet another party in the process skimming money off the top. It's an absolute win for consumers that Apple arbitrarily gets to decide exactly which bank's customers can and can't use NFC at which retailer's terminals. Imagine if *anyone* could do that. It would be utter anarchy.
I AM an Aussie and as much as I hate the greedy big banks, I still support them over Apple in this fight.
I can tell you that the banks are putting a lot of effort into making their stuff (including their online apps) easier and faster to use. They already support NFC payment on Android and at least one bank supports using an NFC enabled phone along with the app to withdraw money from any of their NFC-enabled ATMs.
So much doubletalk and bullshit ... (Score:4, Informative)
Agreed. Apple pay is ridiculously easy and convenient. Works every time and it couldn't be easier. What's more nobody can surf over my shoulder for my pin and the retailer never sees my cc number or even my name.
The retailers have shown time and time again that they are incapable (or unwilling) to secure CC data. Why give them yet another opportunity to cock things up?
I have such a loyalty card from Walgreens.
Yeah I wonder how it got there. I wonder if it just magically works why the banks and consumer associations are throwing money at this.
So why can't these merchants just copy what Walgreen's does?
I wonder if it's something to do with Walgreens having a major first mover advantage and a really strong bargaining position being the first company to get their card on the Apple Pay platform. Can your mom and pop store do that? They can with Android.
Oh they know, they just don't like the terms and conditions.
The merchants and these banks don't want customer freedom or choice. They want more control over the customer.
