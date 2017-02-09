Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Apple CEO Tim Cook Tackles Truth in the Digital Age (cnbc.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the moment-of-truth dept.
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the University of Glasgow yesterday to be awarded an honorary doctorate. During the Q&A session, one audience member asked Cook to tell what the future looks like. Following is Cook's response: "The world is going through an enormous change. We used to watch three or four people tell us the news, and generally speaking most of us trusted that ... now you are growing up in an environment where everyone is telling you the news and everyone is trying to influence your opinion on something," Cook said. "Generally society hasn't moved as fast as technology has ... so all of us have been put in a position to make sure that when we hear something we automatically take it as our opinion that we think through the different views on it and unfortunately make sure it is accurate as well."

  • Most people are easily influenced anyhow (Score:3)

    by Quakeulf ( 2650167 ) on Thursday February 09, 2017 @10:27AM (#53832671)
    And Apple has been a great influencer itself.

  • I take Gospel exclusively from Saint Jobs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Steve appears to me every night, surrounded by a bluish glow and tells me The Truth.

  • And those 3-4 people lied to us, everytime. Always. They still do on CNN, Fox, NYT; WaPo etc.
    But by now we also have more people telling us about the news. Yes there is more chaos now, but there is also more truth.

    E.g. all the mainstream news about Syria. About how the poor people of Aleppo were bombed by the evil Russians, massacred by the monstrous syrian army. Was shown on every one of the mentioned 3-4 news channels.

    All lies.

    So good riddance to those 3-4 people from Fox, CNN, NYT, WaPo and fuck them si

  • *raises hand* (Score:4, Insightful)

    by RogueWarrior65 ( 678876 ) on Thursday February 09, 2017 @10:38AM (#53832763)

    Umm...does anyone else think he's really not focused on running Apple like Steve did?

  • Correct Mr. Cook "Generally society hasn't moved as fast as technology has". Some of us are still engaged in practices like keeping corporate cash holdings in off shore tax shelters and claiming that there is a tech worker shortage when in reality it's just greed driving corporate profits in the form of hiring cheaper H-1B visas that are willing to put up with unreasonable working conditions so they can make more money. Some things never change.

    • Some of us are still engaged in practices like keeping corporate cash holdings in off shore tax shelters

      Some of us understand how international tax policies work. The cash that you talk about will cost 30% should Apple decide to repatriate it. Since the money was generated overseas through overseas sales, the most financially sound idea is to keep it overseas.

      claiming that there is a tech worker shortage when in reality it's just greed driving corporate profits in the form of hiring cheaper H-1B visas that are willing to put up with unreasonable working conditions so they can make more money. Some things never change.

      For 2016 Apple has applied [myvisajobs.com] for 4639 H1B and 2096 green cards for a total of roughly 6700 workers in the use. Apple employs roughly 66,000 workers in the US. So 10% of their workforce. The average salary of H1B is $140K and green cards is $150K. So I don'

