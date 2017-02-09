Apple CEO Tim Cook Tackles Truth in the Digital Age (cnbc.com) 33
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the University of Glasgow yesterday to be awarded an honorary doctorate. During the Q&A session, one audience member asked Cook to tell what the future looks like. Following is Cook's response: "The world is going through an enormous change. We used to watch three or four people tell us the news, and generally speaking most of us trusted that ... now you are growing up in an environment where everyone is telling you the news and everyone is trying to influence your opinion on something," Cook said. "Generally society hasn't moved as fast as technology has ... so all of us have been put in a position to make sure that when we hear something we automatically take it as our opinion that we think through the different views on it and unfortunately make sure it is accurate as well."
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Seems like a thinly veiled attack on Trump, if anything.
Problem is people don't really want to think, they want to be told what to think. They select news sources based on what they want to hear, not an evaluation of how reliable those sources are. It's not even a new thing, people have always wanted journalists to do the time consuming research and investigation for them, that's the whole point of having them.
Fortunately the alt-right has shown up the solution. A relatively small number of people working t
Re: (Score:2)
Fortunately the alt-right has shown up the solution. A relatively small number of people working to spread disinformation worked very effectively. To counter that, we need a similar number of people willing to use subversion tactics to promote the truth.
30 years of the media in the US alone being partisan towards democrats, but it's suddenly a small number of "alt-right" spreading disinformation. Okie there. I'm sure that the mainstream media pumping out a bunch of articles [thefederalist.com] in the last few months that were fake wasn't anything. Or how many times has it been now that sites like WAPO have had to publicly retract stories because of that fake news? Hate to tell you this, but the media tried to pull the fake news crap, and got their face rolled into it. It
Re: (Score:2)
Reality has a well known left-wing bias.
This is because conservatism is the politics of nostalgia and ignoring things that only affect other people. Trump wants things to be like the 1950s again. It's even in his campaign slogan: Make American Great Again, as in it used to be great and should go back to that state.
The alt-right like this, because after all it is a movement that started with white supremacists. In the 1950s, white people had more rights and power than others. Of course it sucked if you were
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see how this is a defense of Trump.
Even though Trump labels everything criticising him as "fake news", that doesn't mean that there _aren't_ a lot of media outlets slinging opinionated lies at us.
The most influential advisor of Trump used to run one of the most prolific such website and for every contradictory news report, you can be sure atleast one is untrue.
Most people are easily influenced anyhow (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I take Gospel exclusively from Saint Jobs (Score:1)
Steve appears to me every night, surrounded by a bluish glow and tells me The Truth.
Yes these 3-4 people did (Score:1)
And those 3-4 people lied to us, everytime. Always. They still do on CNN, Fox, NYT; WaPo etc.
But by now we also have more people telling us about the news. Yes there is more chaos now, but there is also more truth.
E.g. all the mainstream news about Syria. About how the poor people of Aleppo were bombed by the evil Russians, massacred by the monstrous syrian army. Was shown on every one of the mentioned 3-4 news channels.
All lies.
So good riddance to those 3-4 people from Fox, CNN, NYT, WaPo and fuck them si
*raises hand* (Score:4, Insightful)
Umm...does anyone else think he's really not focused on running Apple like Steve did?
Re: (Score:2)
Psst.. I'll tell you a secret.
According to the article (you read that.. right?) Mr Cook didn't use the word "truth"
Given the content of what he actually *did* say, the irony in your post is palpable.
Re: (Score:2)
Society certainly hasn't evolved past greed (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Some of us are still engaged in practices like keeping corporate cash holdings in off shore tax shelters
Some of us understand how international tax policies work. The cash that you talk about will cost 30% should Apple decide to repatriate it. Since the money was generated overseas through overseas sales, the most financially sound idea is to keep it overseas.
claiming that there is a tech worker shortage when in reality it's just greed driving corporate profits in the form of hiring cheaper H-1B visas that are willing to put up with unreasonable working conditions so they can make more money. Some things never change.
For 2016 Apple has applied [myvisajobs.com] for 4639 H1B and 2096 green cards for a total of roughly 6700 workers in the use. Apple employs roughly 66,000 workers in the US. So 10% of their workforce. The average salary of H1B is $140K and green cards is $150K. So I don'