Apple's Ultra Accessory Connector Dashes Any Hopes of a USB-C iPhone

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Among all the iPhone 8 concepts and daydreams, my favorite scenario has always been to see Apple replacing its proprietary Lightning connector with the USB-C one that's taken over the entire rest of the smartphone world. Apple is already a strong proponent of USB-C, having moved to it aggressively with the new MacBook Pros in October, but the company also maintains Lightning for its iPhones and iPads -- which creates a lot of headaches for people desiring universal accessories that work with everything inside the Cupertino ecosystem. Alas, after yesterday's revelation of a new Ultra Accessory Connector (UAC), which is intended to ameliorate some of the pain of having both USB-C and Lightning devices, it looks like the dream of a USB-C iPhone will forever remain just that. The UAC connector is going to be used as an intermediary in headphone wires, splitting them in half so that the top part can be universal, and the bottom can be either a Lightning, USB-C, USB-A, or a regular old 3.5mm analog plug. The intent is to restore some of the universality of wired headphones -- which, until not too long ago, all terminated in a 3.5mm connector (or 6.35mm on non-portable hi-fi models designed for at-home listening). With UAC, a headphone manufacturer can issue multiple cable terminations very cheaply, making both the headphones and any integrated electronics, like a digital-to-analog converter or built-in microphone, compatible across devices with different ports. Why this matters with regard to the iPhone's sole remaining port is simple: if Apple was planning to switch its mobile devices to USB-C, it wouldn't have bothered with creating a Made for iPhone standard for UAC. It would have just made the port change.
So what if Apple won't offer a sane, standardized solution? How about you just STOP BUYING APPLE CRAP!?
So what if Apple won't offer a sane, standardized solution? How about you just STOP BUYING APPLE CRAP!?
That will not work. It's too late. You assume that others will offer a "sane, standardized solution". You can kiss that shit goodbye thanks to Apple.
There's a valid reason Apple is opting for yet even more proprietary bullshit and that's because "courage" is THE profit model to have.
And every other vendor in the world is about to follow suit with their own unique flavor of courage.
Geez, Slashdot is now so slow that they're posting rants that are already ancient news.
No, Apple is not putting out a new connector. They've had requests from industry groups to allow Apple-certified cables using this unusual somewhat connector, most likely for attaching professional cameras to IOS-based devices. Apple complied with these groups. End of story.
https://arstechnica.com/apple/... [arstechnica.com]
With this UAC, does it ask you for administrator permissions every time you plug something in?
Obligatory https://xkcd.com/927/ [xkcd.com]
Seriously though, is anyone else getting tired of these smaller and smaller fragile connectors that have about a one or two year lifespan before they become loose and wobbly and malfunction?
First requirement of a connector is it should reliably stay connected even with little pulls on the cable,
Second requirement is a decent lifespan, and non-self-destructive tendencies through normal use.
You know, everyone rags on microUSB for this, but honestly, my only problem with microUSB on every device I've ever had is the four dimensionality issue. As far as their robustness goes, only the 10 year old car charger in my mini-van (in hot-ass Florida where it goes beyond 100 degrees inside the van during the summer every day) has ever "worn out" and required wiggling before making a connection. My in home chargers and basic USB cables work great.
By comparison, most 3.5mm audio jacks - which are often
I guess the Apple haters really jumped on this right from the start which was surprising for me.
Personally, I would think that in terms of USB-C, with all the problems that have been reported in the press regarding cheap cables, there is enough of a negative to want to avoid it.
I (and, more importantly, my wife and kids) can get very cheap (two dollar range) lightning cables for our iPhones at "Dollarama" (this is a Canadian Store) and basically not worry about things burning up or not working. The same can't be said for USB-C.
No it's NOT new. it's a standard USB connection used on some devices already... NIKON uses it on cameras
http://www.nikonusa.com/en/nik... [nikonusa.com]
And apple is using it simply because the companies making accessories are asking for it. It's going to be on the accessory end NOT the phone.