The Leap Week: Did Apple Really Have a Record Quarter? (lapcatsoftware.com) 8
An anonymous reader shares a blog post: Apple stated that Q1 FY2017 was an all-time record for quarterly revenue. The media dutifully and mostly uncritically spread this "great" news for Apple. Technically the claim is true, the revenue was an all-time record. True but misleading. Although Apple didn't lie as such, you might say there was a sin of omission, and a definite spin of the facts. Most Apple fiscal quarters are 13 weeks long. Once in a while, however, they need a 14 week quarter. You might call it a "leap quarter". There was a good explanation of this financial practice a few years ago in Slate. Apple's Q1 2017 was a 14 week quarter, for the first time since Q1 2013. John Gruber writes at DaringFireball, "Adjusted for the extra week, Apple actually had another down quarter."
Of course (Score:2)
It really doesn't say much though, unless you assume revenue was flat for the quarter. Christmas being on (iirc) a Thursday actually has a bigger impact as the "holiday season" is longer. Considering the discount Apple is at in the market compared to MS, GOOG, FB, CRM, it was a "record" quarter. Most of those companies also end their fiscal year on the last Saturday of the year.
Second derivative != profit (Score:2)
So the quarter before the last quarter was shorter than average but I didn't see any articles saying that was misleading because it was a short quarter. No this is only brought up when the newas sounds good.
In reality what's being argues about here is the rate of growth of the rate of income. a second derivative. Apple's trend is actually growing in revenue steadily steadily.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone that watches Apple knows this, and it isn't that big of a deal. Next year they will be penalized by IT in the same vein.
Exactly. Next year they'll have that much further to have to go if they don't want to report a down quarter, so it's of virtually no net-benefit to them.
That said, it is of interest that the last few times they've had a 14-week quarter, they've mentioned it right at the start of their briefing in order to set expectations, whereas there was no mention of it this time. I don't think they were trying to hide anything, but I don't think they were doing the media any favors. In fact, I'd wager that they were tr
Old News (Score:3)
Already been discussed on Slashdot day of earnings release Fudging the Math [slashdot.org]
News for financiers (Score:2)
Slow news day? How about something that nerds might care about. We all know Apple is coasting (and the stock price will gradually decline), but unless someone's started a Kickstarter to acquire Macbook from Apple's disinterested management team, then how 'bout saving the front page space for something that...er...matters?