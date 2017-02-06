The Leap Week: Did Apple Really Have a Record Quarter?

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


An anonymous reader shares a blog post: Apple stated that Q1 FY2017 was an all-time record for quarterly revenue. The media dutifully and mostly uncritically spread this "great" news for Apple. Technically the claim is true, the revenue was an all-time record. True but misleading. Although Apple didn't lie as such, you might say there was a sin of omission, and a definite spin of the facts. Most Apple fiscal quarters are 13 weeks long. Once in a while, however, they need a 14 week quarter. You might call it a "leap quarter". There was a good explanation of this financial practice a few years ago in Slate. Apple's Q1 2017 was a 14 week quarter, for the first time since Q1 2013. John Gruber writes at DaringFireball, "Adjusted for the extra week, Apple actually had another down quarter."

  • Anyone that watches Apple knows this, and it isn't that big of a deal. Next year they will be penalized by IT in the same vein.

    It really doesn't say much though, unless you assume revenue was flat for the quarter. Christmas being on (iirc) a Thursday actually has a bigger impact as the "holiday season" is longer. Considering the discount Apple is at in the market compared to MS, GOOG, FB, CRM, it was a "record" quarter. Most of those companies also end their fiscal year on the last Saturday of the year.

    • So the quarter before the last quarter was shorter than average but I didn't see any articles saying that was misleading because it was a short quarter. No this is only brought up when the newas sounds good.

      In reality what's being argues about here is the rate of growth of the rate of income. a second derivative. Apple's trend is actually growing in revenue steadily steadily.

    • Anyone that watches Apple knows this, and it isn't that big of a deal. Next year they will be penalized by IT in the same vein.

      Exactly. Next year they'll have that much further to have to go if they don't want to report a down quarter, so it's of virtually no net-benefit to them.

      That said, it is of interest that the last few times they've had a 14-week quarter, they've mentioned it right at the start of their briefing in order to set expectations, whereas there was no mention of it this time. I don't think they were trying to hide anything, but I don't think they were doing the media any favors. In fact, I'd wager that they were tr

  • Old News (Score:3)

    by ghoul ( 157158 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @10:28AM (#53811847)

    Already been discussed on Slashdot day of earnings release Fudging the Math [slashdot.org]

  • >> Did Apple Really Have a Record Quarter?

    Slow news day? How about something that nerds might care about. We all know Apple is coasting (and the stock price will gradually decline), but unless someone's started a Kickstarter to acquire Macbook from Apple's disinterested management team, then how 'bout saving the front page space for something that...er...matters?

