Microsoft Is Disabling Older Versions of Skype For Mac and Windows On March 1 (venturebeat.com) 86
If you're using an older, outdated version of Skype, you may want to consider updating soon. Microsoft said today that starting on March 1 people will no longer be able to sign in to version 7.16 of Skype for Window desktop and older versions, and version 7.18 of Skype for Mac and older versions thereof. VentureBeat reports: "If you're one of those users, all you'll need to do is download the new update," the Skype team said in a blog post. This isn't the first time Skype is retiring old software. But that doesn't mean the upcoming move won't rankle some people. Version 7.18 of Skype for Mac and version 7.16 of Skype for Windows both came out less than a year and a half ago -- in December 2015. So it's not as if this is very old software. Still, Microsoft has been doing a lot to improve Skype in the past year. It's been migrating the app to its Azure public cloud infrastructure, and adding chatbots. Current versions of Skype -- like version 7.44 for Mac -- come with amenities like better previews of websites and better support for emoticons and other content in the input box for chats. "We've poured our energy and passion into creating something truly special, and this is just the beginning," Skype said.
In a recent update [skype.com] of Skype for Windows Microsoft has announced that starting March 1, 2017 older, p2p versions [skype.com] of Skype will cease to work. This affects Skype for Windows versions 7.16 and below, Skype for Mac version 7.0 to 7.18 and the native Linux client (its only functional version 4.3). This news is especially unpleasant for Linux users of Skype, since the new "cloud ready" version of Skype for Linux is nothing more than a packaged Google Chromium web browser with Node.js running a web version [skype.com] of Skype, which means its memory consumption is huge and it's unable to store your conversation history locally indefinitely like the native client did.
Thanks for this. A much better reason for disabling those older versions than the reasons given in TFS.
Whether it's a good enough reason, is a point for discussion, but disabling an older version just because the newer one has new features, is a bad one. Improved security (which I would expect to be a key feature), or security as such, isn't even mentioned!
I've noticed recent Skype versions come with ads and with a request to look at all your computer's contacts. That's reason enough to stop older versions from working, as far as they are concerned.
I still have an old version "just in case" I need to reach some old acquaintances. Last time I opened it up was about a year ago.
With this new "development" I guess it's time to move on and say bye bye skype, stupid chimps at microsoft have finally gotten to you.
RIP skype.
I looked at installing Skype for Business on my Android phone the other day.
It is not only your contacts that it wants to slurp up, it is also the applications that are running and more worryingly your browser history.
Have yet to think of a good reason why Skype would need that access.
skype for "business" is a completely seaparate junkware. It is their former monstrosity called Lync, part of Office suite, rebranded to better confuse imbeciles still using Monkeyshit Corp excrements.
The original skype is dead.
Not entirely fair
We imbeciles have to use the Monkyshit Corp excrements that we are given
the new "cloud ready" version of Skype for Linux is nothing more than a packaged Google Chromium web browser with Node.js running a web version of Skype, which means its memory consumption is huge and it's unable to store your conversation history locally indefinitely like the native client did.
Why can't it store your conversation history locally? Chromium permits limited (user-selected) filesystem access.
Because cloud.
So then unwilling, not unable
Maybe they get some form of benefit like kickback from the ad-revenue generated by linking to some sites over others? There certainly seems to be a bit of a pattern of which sites are linked in the versions of accepted stories vs. those that are rejected when you see dupes in the firehose...
Maybe they get some form of benefit like kickback from the ad-revenue generated by linking to some sites over others? There certainly seems to be a bit of a pattern of which sites are linked in the versions of accepted stories vs. those that are rejected when you see dupes in the firehose...
Ah, for days of yore, when editors would occasionally edit multiple submissions together. I don't know if they stopped doing that, or if so if it's because of laziness or because of the system for tracking submissions (but I repeat myself) but in that case it seems like the other links could just be whacked into the story.
If I had ever used Skype, I would have stopped using it when Micro$haft bought it. Disabling the current version to force Skype users to use the newer version...Kinda reminds me of all of the forced Win 10 installs. I consider a Win 10 (or anything else) install forced when it installs first and only then gives you the option to decline. Windows 7 and 8 users should have been asked first, and if they declined, that should have been that...no more nagging, and trickery to get it installed!
What about Skype for Android? (Score:3)
To which "better, less invasive, alternatives" do you refer? Are they only for Android-to-Android, or also Android-to-desktop?
No skype for Linux (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:No skype for Linux (Score:5, Informative)
Technically, Skype for Linux Alpha is 64-bit. But as Artem Tashkinov pointed out above [slashdot.org], it's really just Skype for Web running in 64-bit Chromium, and it takes a half GB of my laptop's 2 GB RAM. Because of the RAM use and the fact that I already had the 32-bit libraries installed to run Wine, I switched back to good old 4.3, which is still the only 32-bit Skype for Linux. Or should I just run the distribution's build of Firefox?
Stop sending e-mails with link to update!!!!!! (Score:3)
How stupid can companies be? Stop sending e-mails with links to update, because scammers can do exactly the same!!!
By doing this again and again, companies are getting users used to clicking on e-mail links to update software, which I think
today is (one of?) the main vectors for malware (see DNC hack...). STOP IT! PLEASE!
If it wasn't clear, I meant to say that microsoft sent out an email to users to update skype...
Telegram and Discord (Score:5, Interesting)
WhatsApp pulled that same stunt on older iOS versions just a few days ago. I convince most of my friends to switch to Telegram and Threema.
For business and games we mostly switched to Discord.
https://threema.ch/ [threema.ch]
https://telegram.org/ [telegram.org]
https://discordapp.com/ [discordapp.com] -- replacement for Skype and TeamSpeak
Pissing of their user base
... I really wonder how long companies continue to think they can continue to do that.
Discord doesn't work on the *BSDs, so it's not a great option. You should be pushing people to platforms that have open standards or open source clients. Otherwise the same shit that occurred with Skype will just happen again down the road.
If you only piss off 49%, then who cares, microsoft has thrived on that.
Stunt? Which is the orderly upgrade of software to newer versions followed later by deprecation of the older versions? Now in cases where the software (or enabling service) is paid, I can see complaining if the "later" comes sooner than is reasonable.
Legacy software incurs support costs, at some point it's reasonable for a company to spend finite engineering resources building new things. It's a balance thing, and nothing suggests that any of these companies are going to alienate too many customers by askin
Stunt? Which is the orderly upgrade of software to newer versions followed later by deprecation of the older versions?
The "stunt" is failure to support the latest operating system available for a particular device. If WhatsApp requires a new operating system, and your phone requires an old one, then continuing to run WhatsApp costs $100 or more to replace your phone with one that can run a new operating system, plus whatever it costs in your area to recycle your old phone in compliance with applicable e-waste regulations.
Hardware follows the same rules -- it's announced, it's supported, then it's deprecated in an orderly fashion. Complain if it's done too fast, especially in the Android space where OEMs abandon phones willy-nilly, but it's still got to happen.
All told at some margin the $100 for you to replace an ancient phone with one that can run a modern operating system is cheaper than the engineering resources required to support, validate and certify it indefinitely. Maybe that comes after 3 years, maybe 5, but logica
If you have old hardware, running an old OS and running old software and never change anything: it is supposed to run indefinitely. Unless something similar like the Y2K problem catches you.
Neither WhatsApp nor Skype (nor iMessanger on iOS 6) follow(ed) that rule. Like food they suddenly rotted and stopped working. You should try to read the articles and posts you are responding to more carefully.
Web browsers also "suddenly rotted and stopped working" when websites switched from cleartext HTTP or old SSL to new TLS in response to vulnerabilities discovered in the former.
If the most recent version of your phone runs a version of Android lower than 2.3.3 then being able to use WhatsApp is the least of your problems.
The stunt was: WhatsApp (the app on my phone) suddenly warned me "it will stop working" after January 1st of 2017.
There was no upgrade or incompatibility involved. Just like this Skype stunt. They simply "stop working" in a few days, because the server stops routing through calls for old versions.
In the WhatsApp case, they said: download and install the new version. But the new version required a newer iOS.
Switching to the web based WhatsApp or Desktop version did not work either: because the "linking" of t
Look everyone knows it is only a matter of time before M$ kills skype on Windows 7 to force people to the probe. That's what upsets them, they have become accustomed to M$'s behaviour, expect it and are becoming annoyed when they see it coming even when it couple of years down track. They know M$'s modus operandi and regardless to the bullshit press releases M$ puts out, the react the the reality underlying it. So as M$ bought skype, I was done with it, I know the inevitable consequence, they are a crappy c
Do you know if any of these support video chat on a Mac?
I got a panicked call from my mom this morning, she uses Skype extensively to chat with family, and Microsoft just sent her an email about shutting down the current versions. I walked her through trying to update, but the website only offers her version 6-something. She has OS X 10.6 and apparently the new mandatory client won't run there, now I'm having to find her some alternative.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Discord is a disaster. It's a hipster version of IRC. The current nodejs/javascript takeover of desktop applications is becoming a serious problem. These 'native' clients don't integrate with the host system's UI, take gobs of ram for what they do, and are ugly as sin. In discord's case, the UI stack is gpu accelerated, which causes performance problems on marginal gpus (remember, this is just meant to be a chat program). Now I've got three different applications imposing custom skins (hw monitor, steam,
Telegram is apparently inextricably linked to a phone number. No.
Re: (Score:3)
Like most tother chat apps
MS has been pissing off their customers since the 1990s, as has the music industry.
Microsoft Is Disabling (Score:1)
The proper term is "differently-abled" -- as in Microsoft Is Differently-Abling Older Versions of Skype For Mac and Windows On March 1
Which your contacts don't already use and are likely to prove unwilling to start using. For example, it costs over $100 for a U.S. resident who currently uses a landline, flip phone, or outdated smartphone to start using WhatsApp because the desktop client requires a sufficiently recent smartphone to act as a proxy.
it costs over $100 for a U.S. resident who currently uses a landline, flip phone, or outdated smartphone to start using WhatsApp
Well, what's wrong with Hangouts? I have no experience with the iOS version, but the Android version seems decent. And it will run on very little device, or in a browser.
For me, off the top of my head:
- Being able to have phone-in numbers in multiple countries.
- No world subscription where I can call landlines and some mobiles at no additional cost.
- Requirement of existing mobile number
- No real desktop app that is relatively lightweight (having to install Chrome and running four executables in the background doesn't count, Skype only uses 59MB RAM [ash.tips] on my Windows machine right now.
- I have frequent problems with presence information when usi
Is it just me (Score:5, Insightful)
Is it just me, or is everything turning to shit?
It seems like every service, site, and program I use is steadily being degraded, feature-ized and/or monetized until it's a steaming pile of shit.
FFS, just leave stuff alone for a change. Stop "improving" everything until it no longer works. I'm so sick of this shit.
Re:Is it just me (Score:5, Interesting)
Ditto. It bothers me too. I just keep using old stuff until I can't use them anymore.
Well there's the problem with relying on proprietary services and protocols...
I can still use IRC, SIP, Email etc from any ancient device.
I can still use IRC, SIP, Email etc from any ancient device.
It's not that simple. For example, many of the people I need to communicate with don't and won't use IRC, but they'll use Skype. Now Skype is turning into trash.
So should I try to convert all of them to IRC? No way, they just won't do it. It may better/faster/cooler/whatever, but the issue is that everyone they know is using Skype. Why would they switch away to a service that their friends and family aren't using?
It's the same problem for people who want to use something other than Facebook- everyone is alr
It seems like every service, site, and program I use is steadily being degraded, feature-ized and/or monetized until it's a steaming pile of shit.
Welcome to capitalism!
Ads (Score:2)
There will never be a stop to the changes, because churn like that makes money. Be prepared for a future where you are constantly nudged to buy things, in every interaction you have. We have entered a really shitty era for personal computing.
Switch to a device that runs free software (Score:3)
Basically we are coming to a point where you have to login online to use a computer at all
How will that be enforced? Why can't people just switch to free software? For example, instead of an iPad or a tablet or laptop running Windows 10 Cloud, buy a device running GNU/Linux or Android. Or instead of an iPhone, buy an Android phone and install the F-Droid store. Or instead of a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, build a PC with SteamOS. What computing device class has no practical device that allows at least sideloading free software, if not replacing the operating system entirely with one that respects
Bye (Score:3, Insightful)
There are much better and secure alternatives out there.
https://www.eff.org/secure-mes... [eff.org]
What's to stop you entering random data?
I have a skype account purely for communicating with a few colleagues, a few days ago i got a bunch of happy birthday messages from them although it wasnt my birthday. Turns out that skype notified them based on the date i had entered.
Wow, what a surprise. You know, I have that on FB too. What a coincidence.
Stockhom syndrome (Score:1)
