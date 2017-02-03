Lawsuit Claims Apple Forced Users To iOS 7 By Breaking FaceTime (appleinsider.com) 18
According to Apple Insider, a class-action lawsuit has been filed in California that claims Apple broke FaceTime in iOS 6 to force users to upgrade to iOS 7. The lawsuit says Apple forced users to upgrade so it could avoid payments on a data deal with Akamai. From the report: When FaceTime launched in 2010, Apple included two methods of connecting one iPhone to another. The first, a peer-to-peer technology, transferred audio and video data over a direct connection, while a second "relay method" used third-party servers run by Akamai to shuttle data back and forth. Initially, calls routed through Akamai's relay servers only accounted for only 5 to 10 percent of FaceTime traffic, but usage quickly spiked. On Nov. 7, 2012, a jury found Apple's peer-to-peer FaceTime call technology in infringement of patents owned by VirnetX. Along with a $368 million fine, the ruling meant Apple would have to shift away from peer-to-peer to avoid further infringement. Apple began to incur multi-million dollar monthly charges from Akamai as a result of the change. Testimony from the 2016 VirnetX retrial pegged relay fees at about $50 million between April 2013 and September 2013, rates that according to today's lawsuit were of concern to Apple executives. After eating rising relay service charges for nearly a year, Apple saw a chance to slow down or completely negate the fees in iOS 7. Among other system improvements, the next-generation OS included a method of creating peer-to-peer FaceTime connections without infringing on VirnetX patents. The only problem, according to the lawsuit, was that users continued to operate devices running iOS 6. Citing internal emails and sworn testimony from the VirnetX trial, the lawsuit alleges Apple devised a plan to "break" FaceTime on iOS 6 or earlier by causing a vital digital certificate to prematurely expire. Apple supposedly implemented the "FaceTime Break" on April 16, 2014, then blamed the sudden incompatibility on a bug, the lawsuit claims.
Third or fourth (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
The removal of compilers thing really pisses me off, actually. Probably the leading cause of Linux being installed on old Macbooks.
This lawsuit is pretty silly (Score:3)
All devices capable of FaceTime supported iOS 7. Apple didn't leave any devices behind when they did this.
Not only that, but a company cannot be expected to support unnecessary legacy infrastructure forever.
Re: (Score:2)
It all depends on what promises they made in their marketing.
(And those "I agree" things you have to agree to in order to have a functional device? They're unconscionable contracts of adhesion.)
Re: (Score:2)
All devices capable of FaceTime supported iOS 7.
That really depends on your definition of "support". Apple has an unfortunate habit of releasing an operating system update that technically supports older devices, but in practice brings them to their knees- operations which previously were quite snappy become unbearably sluggish, or cause the device to crash. Obviously it's great that they offer the option for those who need to upgrade for App compatibility or some other reason, but for everybody else it just feels like a forced (in the sense that the old
what do these people expect (Score:1)
You gotta be fucking kidding me. (Score:2)
So...these people are angry that they were forced to give up, what...the iPhone 3? Whose cellular support tops out at 3G, which is barely even in existence any longer? Which didn't even have a forward-facing camera to do FaceTime in the first place? Which couldn't even do video in the first place?
Precedent (Score:2)
If these people (somehow) win, the precedent could be insane.
Game consoles do this all the time. You update or lose access to all online services, period. If this lawsuit wins, Sony and Microsoft could both be on the hook in a big way. I'm sure many other devices are similar.
Trolls patented onion routing and p2p in general (Score:2)
Basically, both Microsoft and Apple got hit by a patent troll, hard. It sounds like random gibberish of somebody vaguely trying to implement p2p relaying similiar to Tor (and from the looks of it, naively broken and not-anonymous too). With a lot of odd features on top of it which do not make much sense from engineering perspective as well. Possibly put in there just to make