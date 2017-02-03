Hacker Dumps iOS Cracking Tools Allegedly Stolen From Cellebrite (vice.com) 14
Last year, when Apple refused to unlock the security on an iPhone 5c belonging to the San Bernardino shooter, the FBI turned to an Israeli mobile forensics firm called Cellebrite to find another way into the encrypted iPhone. Now Motherboard reports that a hacker has released files allegedly from Cellebrite that demonstrate how cracking tools couldn't be kept private. From a report: Now the hacker responsible has publicly released a cache of files allegedly stolen from Cellebrite relating to Android and BlackBerry devices, and older iPhones, some of which may have been copied from publicly available phone cracking tools." The ripped, decrypted and fully functioning Python script set to utilize the exploits is also included within," the hacker wrote in a README file accompanying the data dump. The hacker posted links to the data on Pastebin. It's not clear when any of this code was used in the UFED. Many of the directory names start with "ufed" followed by a different type of phone, such as BlackBerry or Samsung. In their README, the hacker notes much of the iOS-related code is very similar to that used in the jailbreaking scene -- a community of iPhone hackers that typically breaks into iOS devices and release its code publicly for free.
Your tax dollars at work. (Score:2)
In their README, the hacker notes much of the iOS-related code is very similar to that used in the jailbreaking scene -- a community of iPhone hackers that typically breaks into iOS devices and release its code publicly for free.
Remind me again, how much did the FBI pay Celebrite to get into that single iPhone 5c again?
Re:
One significant difference between the tools jailbreakers use versus Cellebrite's: The recent jailbreaks for iOS require that you run them on an unlocked phone. Additionally, every jailbreak I've used has required me to install an app onto the phone, and then run it from there.
I would be curious to see exactly how the Cellebrite tools get around this, even on an older iPhone.
OTOH, they've intentionally made the private data of many users of this privacy/encryption scheme less secure - not only from the US government and Cellbrite, but now from all who would know what they saw fit to hide, whether nefarious or banal.
