It's Time To Admit Apple Watch Is a Success (imore.com) 32
At company's quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the holiday period was the company's "best quarter ever" for Apple Watch -- both units and revenues -- "with holiday demand so strong that we couldn't make enough." He added: Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch in the world, and also the most-loved, with the highest customer satisfaction in its category by a wide margin. Apple Watch is the ultimate device for a healthy life, and it's the gold standard for smartwatches. We couldn't be more excited about Apple Watch. Long time Apple commentator Rene Ritchie writes: There's a strange narrative in the tech community concerning Apple Watch being a flop, a failure, or in some way, shape, or form, a disappointment. It's particularly bizarre given Apple Watch, as part of the wearable market, is doing record numbers. It could be that there is no real "Smartwatch market", just an Apple Watch market. Much like there's no real "tablet market", just an iPad market. Since it's such a new product category and most of the existing products are still bound to phones, it could also simply be too soon to tell.John Gruber adds: I think we should stop talking about "smartwatches" and just consider Apple Watch a "watch", period. In September, Apple claimed watch revenues second only to Rolex. How can it not be considered a hit at this point?
You couldn't make enough (Score:1)
Because demand for your product SUCKED. Nobody I know has an Apple Watch. Most everyone I know does have an iPhone, yet has no Watch. Why? Because the fucking phone is supposed to do it all, AS YOU ADVERTISED ORIGINALLY, you fucking ignorant asshole.
Quit your fucking lying, you sack of shit.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
and I realized I hadn't touched my phone in three hours.
And you went from bad to worse?
No wonder why Trump got elected.
Apple fans will buy anything, news at 11 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You know what I see EVERYWHERE? iPhones
You know what I see NOWHERE? Apple Watches
I look around the train on the way to/from work every day and I see almost nobody wearing an Apple Watch. Garmin's and FitBits seem pretty popular though.
Second best selling watch (Score:1)
So, basically,Apple is in the fashion industry (Score:2)
Perspective. (Score:2)
I don't care (Score:2)
It doesn't matter if it's a hit, because Apple Watch will never work adequately with non-Apple devices. I have more confidence that an Android Wear or even Tizen based watch will not have as much lock-in.
Re: (Score:2)
My DZ09 (Score:2)
My smartwatch was $35 including shipping. It has SD and SIMM card slots, and is a fully functional smart phone complete with camera.
My only complaint, no health sensors beyond accelerometer apps.
Why is the Apple Watch (and the rest of its competitors) so expensive? Are red and green LEDs that much more expensive?
Watch my arse (Score:2)
I'll consider that POS a "watch" when it can go months between battery charges, costs less than $50, can be used when I'm in whitewater, and has tactile buttons I can find in the dark. (In other words, when it can replace a simple Timex Ironman.)
Sorry, But No (Score:2)
.. just an iPad market.. I say "just a Surface... (Score:2)
Much like there's no real "tablet market", just an iPad market. Well, I'll say there is no "tablet market", just a Microsoft Surface market.
I don't have either an iPad or Surface tablet, but between the two hands down, it would be the Surface Tablet Pro.
Not making enough success (Score:2)
Not making enough can mean many things and given how CEO statements can have an impact on the stock market, call me suspicious but the statement is ambiguous. Were they unable to make enough because they were running three shifts at a factory designed to run two shifts? Or have they been scaling back production to meet lukewarm demands?
I have only met one person – not know —met one person who has an iWatch. I'm just a bit suspicious of these statements.
There was no problem (Score:1)
Very true (Score:2)
The funny thing about people claiming the AppleWatch was not succeeding, was they always ignored sales and customer satisfaction.
There have been other products that people really liked that got axed as well, but not that sold in the volume the AppleWatch did. If any other company but Apple had been selling the AppleWatch, it would have been considered a breakaway hit...
Especially after the WatchOS 3 update, the Apple Watch has been really useful, and apparently the newer models (series 2) have multi-day ba
Marketshare? (Score:2)
> Much like there's no real "tablet market", just an iPad market.
Nonsense, Android sold more units. Just like the phone market is really an Android market.
It is? (Score:2)
I have an iPhone, iPad, iMac, Macbook Air, Apple TV, Apple Airport Extreme, iPod Nano(for the car) etc etc. and yet, when I have been in the mood for new gadgets, I simply haven't been able to come up with an excuse that could convince myself why I would want the Apple watch.
But I guess it helps if you are a part of the social media users? Maybe in my younger days, I thought it would have been cool to get ICQ or messenger notifications on my wrist. These days I will read messages to me when I feel like it n
It's time... (Score:2)
...that Slashdot admitted they're just fucking Apple shills. The money is too great for such a BUSINESS NO LONGER RUN BY AN INDIVIDUAL.
Prove otherwise, Whipslash.