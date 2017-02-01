Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The Future of iOS is 64-Bit Only -- Apple To Stop Support For 32-Bit Apps (computerworld.in) 20

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
Your ability to run 32-bit apps on an iOS device is coming to an end. As several other Apple news sites have reported, Apple has updated the pop-up warning in the iOS 10.3 beta to say that the 32-bit app you're running "will not work with future versions of iOS." The warning goes on to say that the "developer of this app needs to update it to improve its compatibility." From a ComputerWorld article (edited for clarity): In October 2014, Apple told developers that all new apps created after February 1, 2015 must have 64-bit support. Shortly after, Apple announced that all updates to apps must also be 64-bit compatible. Any 32-bit apps submitted to Apple after June 2015 would be rejected. Last September, Apple announced that it was going to remove apps from the App Store that did not "function as intended, don't follow current review guidelines, or are outdated." Presumably, this would include apps that did not meet the 64-bit requirement. Apple does not state which version of iOS will be 64-bit only, but since this is a major development, you can probably assume that this will happen in iOS 11. An announcement will likely be made during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference this summer. The switch to 64-bit only support means that older iOS devices built on 32-bit architecture will not be able to upgrade to the new iOS. This includes the iPhone 5, 5c, and older, the standard version of the iPad (so not the Air or the Pro), and the first iPad mini.

  Assumption

    on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @09:43AM
    Apple has said no such thing and this is assumption based on extrapolation of some dialog text. I think it is likely, but this is being presented as fact when it's still assumption at this point.

    • Well, did you see the ComputerWorld artilce copied in TFS? Because it says Apple did say that.

      Re:

        by mccalli ( 323026 )
        It doesn't. Apple have said you must support 64bit. They haven't said you must drop 32bit. Universal apps could still be supported.

        • So in your world, 'must support 64bit' isn't 'must drop 32bit'?

          Re:

            by mccalli ( 323026 )
            Correct. Universal apps, or fat binaries or whatever you want to call them, are the norm in Appleland and have been for quite some time. You distribute a single application and the system picks which binary to actually run.
          • Correct. Previously you were allowed 64-bit only, 32-bit only, and 32- or 64-bit universal. Now you are not allowed 32-bit only. That said, 64-bit does have some quite significant advantages for iOS, so I don't imagine Apple wanting to keep the 32-bit code around in the OS for longer than they have to. If you've got an iOS device with a 32-bit processor, your days of updates are probably numbered.

  you can still use your old apps

    on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @09:50AM

    your old phone will still work and even if you reset it you can download old versions of apps from the app store

    you can stop hysterically crying now

    • But if your apps are revealed to have a security flaw, those flaws will not get fixed for you. If the backend server supporting your app requires an upgrade that makes the old version incompatible, you lose access to that app's functionality. Unless you migrate to new hardware, your software will be forced into early obsolescence.

