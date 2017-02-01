The Future of iOS is 64-Bit Only -- Apple To Stop Support For 32-Bit Apps (computerworld.in) 20
Your ability to run 32-bit apps on an iOS device is coming to an end. As several other Apple news sites have reported, Apple has updated the pop-up warning in the iOS 10.3 beta to say that the 32-bit app you're running "will not work with future versions of iOS." The warning goes on to say that the "developer of this app needs to update it to improve its compatibility." From a ComputerWorld article (edited for clarity): In October 2014, Apple told developers that all new apps created after February 1, 2015 must have 64-bit support. Shortly after, Apple announced that all updates to apps must also be 64-bit compatible. Any 32-bit apps submitted to Apple after June 2015 would be rejected. Last September, Apple announced that it was going to remove apps from the App Store that did not "function as intended, don't follow current review guidelines, or are outdated." Presumably, this would include apps that did not meet the 64-bit requirement. Apple does not state which version of iOS will be 64-bit only, but since this is a major development, you can probably assume that this will happen in iOS 11. An announcement will likely be made during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference this summer. The switch to 64-bit only support means that older iOS devices built on 32-bit architecture will not be able to upgrade to the new iOS. This includes the iPhone 5, 5c, and older, the standard version of the iPad (so not the Air or the Pro), and the first iPad mini.
Well, did you see the ComputerWorld artilce copied in TFS? Because it says Apple did say that.
So in your world, 'must support 64bit' isn't 'must drop 32bit'?
The flaw in your argument is that supporting 64 bit and 32 bit binaries on OS X derived operating systems is not mutually exclusive. Indeed, at one point (one small point, lasting a year or two during the transition to Intel) most desktop apps on OS X were shipped supporting 32 bit PPC, 64 bit PPC, 32 bit ix86, and 64 bit amd64 architectures - all in the same package.
OS X derived OSes use a system called "fat binaries" that contain two or more binaries compiled - usually from the same source code - for e
your old phone will still work and even if you reset it you can download old versions of apps from the app store
you can stop hysterically crying now
But if your apps are revealed to have a security flaw, those flaws will not get fixed for you. If the backend server supporting your app requires an upgrade that makes the old version incompatible, you lose access to that app's functionality. Unless you migrate to new hardware, your software will be forced into early obsolescence.
