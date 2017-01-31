'It's Tricky': Apple Misses the Deadline To Pay $13.9 Bn To Ireland in Illegal Tax Benefit (cnbc.com) 41
Apple has not fully paid the 13 billion euros ($13.9 billion) it owes to Ireland in illegal tax benefits even though the deadline has passed, the European Union's competition said on Tuesday. From a report: "Well the recovery is not done yet but we have been working with the Irish authorizes and we can see that they are moving forward to do the recovery of the unpaid taxes," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said during a press conference in response to a question by CNBC. "It's a tricky thing to do because it's a large sum so of course you have to figure out how to do that. It's not as an escrow account in some of the other cases where it might be 25 or 30 million euros ... and therefore I do respect that it's a complicated matter and it may take a little more time. Last year, the Commission ruled that Ireland must recover 13 billion euros in "illegal tax benefits" from Apple. It found that the U.S. technology giant paid an effective tax rate of 0.005 percent in Ireland in 2014.
Cant pay (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Cant pay (Score:4, Funny)
Hard to free up cash when all your money is hidden in holding companies, dodgy schemes and tax havens.
While missing a payment deadline, I once told the electrical people my money was all tied up in fast times and poor decisions.
Despite the chuckle it elicited, their level of compassion could be measured by the $12 late fee on a $144 light bill.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If Ireland wants to exit the EU then sure, have fun being an irrelevant poverty stricken backwater, again.
We don't. We're not Britain. Nor are we stupid. Ireland is what it is _because_ of it's membership in the EU. We all know this.
However, we will fight for our rights of sovereignty, and our rights to set our own laws, as laid down by EU law and all of the various treaties that make up the bloc. While I think that we should take the money and that we did things wrong, I understand why the Government is fighting the EU on this. It's an important fight, even if ultimate we lose it (and are forced to accep
Re: (Score:2)
However, we will fight for our rights of sovereignty, and our rights to set our own laws, as laid down by EU law and all of the various treaties that make up the bloc.
You explicitly penned away the right to do what you're doing here.
I understand why the Government is fighting the EU on this.
Yes, because there's a lot of money involved.
(and are forced to accept the money - heaven's forbid!).
There's a story about a goose and golden eggs you might consider revisiting — it's not a perfect match, but it's close enough to get the point, I hope.
Re: (Score:2)
I keep hearing variations on that line with regards to Brexit (though the same would apply for any EU country sick of the EU's games, Ireland included), and just don't "get" it...
The US has free trade agreements with plenty of countries, despite not having given those countries the slightest hint of power to dictate what US law can or cannot do domestically. Why would a (former) EU country not have the abili
Re: (Score:2)
I accidentally modded down. Posting to erase. Absolutely insane. Whether you agree with a country's tax schemes, a sovereign nation has the right to decide these issues for themselves. More incomprehensible to me is why any sovereign would agree to such external interference in the first place. The benefits of being in a free-trade zone, no matter how lucrative, are not worth handing your balls over to Brussels. Money should not be worth more than dignity.
Re: (Score:2)
I accidentally modded down. Posting to erase. Absolutely insane. Whether you agree with a country's tax schemes, a sovereign nation has the right to decide these issues for themselves.
This idiotic bullshit "sovereignty" meme needs to die.
Being able to do whatever the fuck you like while everyone deals with you as if you're nice is not the definition of sovereignty.
Ireland agreed to not give state aid as a condition of being in the single market and the EU. They are sovereign because they can give state aid
Re: (Score:2)
Ireland agreed to not give state aid as a condition of being in the single market and the EU. They are sovereign because they can give state aid whenever and however they like, but they won't get to keep being in the EU.
Sounds like a plan with no drawbacks to me. They can come begging when it becomes obvious that they fucked up. But all this hemming and hawing is bullshit. Make a decision and live with it. Drawing it out for years and years only permits bad people to continue to do bad things.
Re: (Score:2)
The EU decided to harmonize tax laws across the union to avoid exactly this, member states racing their corporate taxes to the bottom in an attempt to attract international companies.
In other words, you want to sell all over the union to the same conditions, you will produce all over the union to the same conditions.
I wish... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
The company I work for competes by not being profitable (well only a few percent).
In the US at least, only profits are taxed, and we pay employees with them where I work.
Re: (Score:3)
In the US at least, only profits are taxed.
Same in the EU, and everywhere else that I know of. The 13bn owed here is taxes on profits made by Apple across Europe over a period of a few years. So you can imagine just how much profit they actually made!
Normal corporation tax rate in Ireland is 12.5%, which tells us that Apple made profits in excess of €100bn over those years in Europe.
Re: (Score:3)
I hate taxes as much as the next guy and I would like to "avoid" them where I can.
Yeah you hate taxes but you love the civilisation that they buy. If you really hate taxes, you can always move to the Libertain Paradise of the Congo where the government pretty much doesn't have the werewithal to collect taxes to any significant degree. Of course then you have you have to put up with living in a non functional country and so provide everything for yourself.
I like taxes because I like living in civilisation.
Re: (Score:2)
I like taxes because I like living in civilisation. I am happy to contribute my bit.
I will not lie and pretend I like paying taxes. I like getting what they give me, and if I can get that for less money, I will. It's the same principle upon which big business works, and if it's good for them, then it's surely good for me.
Contributing my bit is not really the problem. Being asked to contribute someone else's bit because they are evading taxes, or because they are purchasing legislation which permits them to avoid them instead while I still am expected to pay them, that is the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Contributing my bit is not really the problem. Being asked to contribute someone else's bit because they are evading taxes, or because they are purchasing legislation which permits them to avoid them instead while I still am expected to pay them, that is the problem.
I 100% agree there.
Re: (Score:3)
> As a small business owner paying 25-50% tax, how are you supposed to compete against companies that end up paying 0.005%?
You're not, and that is by design.
Re: (Score:2)
If I try to fight this unjust practice against SMEs here in Norway they'll just ignore me.
How is making a company pay the same tax that everyone else has to pay an unfair practice?
Some options (Score:5, Funny)
I know that people are working overtime at Apple to come up with this solution but here are some ideas for you:
- Giant novelty check
- Mountain of pennies
- Unsold Apple watches
- Briefcase full of "iBucks"
- "Hey what's that?!" *run away*
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
- A giant novelty cheque would be cool. And it's still legal!
- A mountain of pennies (or cents, as we no longer have pennies in Ireland) would not be legal tender.: The following is an extract from the Economic and Monetary Union Act, 1998: “10(1) No person, other than the Central Bank of Ireland and such persons as may be designated by the Minister by order, shall be obliged to accept more than 50 coins denominated in euro or in cent in any single transaction.”. I suppose they _could_ do i
Does Ireland wan't the money? (Score:1)
Re:Does Ireland wan't the money? (Score:4, Insightful)
The very LAST thing Ireland really wants is to enforce this law. For good reason. Right now they get a bit of the cake, but they get a bit of the cake from everyone because every company, from Apple to Amazon to MS to Google, is hiding in their tax shelter.
If they now actually fold (and yes, that would be Ireland folding to EU pressure), what reason is there for them to stay in Ireland? The weather?
Re: (Score:2)
Ireland would like to keep Apple in Ireland even paying little to no tax, because of the amount of tax the support systems pay. If Ireland were forced by the EU to take 13 billion off Apple, then they will have to take it, but who knows what Apple's next move will be? They are moving a lot of operations from Luxemburg to Ireland, but that might all change if they have to start paying regular tax.
Escrow (Score:3)
They missed a deadline to have the money in an escrow account. With the ongoing legal challenges, the money would stay in the escrow account until such time as it is decided whether they have to pay the taxes, or they can take the money back. This wasn't a deadline to pay the tax itself.
https://www.rte.ie/news/2017/0... [www.rte.ie]
Re: (Score:3)
And still, if this wasn't Apple but Paddy O'Random not paying his tax, he'd find his home raided and emptied out tonight.
Margrethe's bar. (Score:1)
She must at least have one king size Tullamore Dew in her bar cabinet by now.
What's "tricky" about it? (Score:2)
It's not like you have to stuff greenbacks into coffers, you ain't bribing politicians to avoid taxes, you're paying taxes. I know you're not used to this, Apple, but trust me, this can be done by a simple wire transfer.
Cough up the dough! Under normal circumstances a horde of officials would now storm your house and steal everything in sight but a bed and maybe a TV. Why not this time? Tax officials are usually not very approachable when it comes to seizures.
European Union's competition (Score:2)
European Union's competition said
Eh? Editors edit much?
fuck Apple (Score:2)