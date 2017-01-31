Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses Government Apple

'It's Tricky': Apple Misses the Deadline To Pay $13.9 Bn To Ireland in Illegal Tax Benefit (cnbc.com) 41

Posted by msmash from the tax-savings dept.
Apple has not fully paid the 13 billion euros ($13.9 billion) it owes to Ireland in illegal tax benefits even though the deadline has passed, the European Union's competition said on Tuesday. From a report: "Well the recovery is not done yet but we have been working with the Irish authorizes and we can see that they are moving forward to do the recovery of the unpaid taxes," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said during a press conference in response to a question by CNBC. "It's a tricky thing to do because it's a large sum so of course you have to figure out how to do that. It's not as an escrow account in some of the other cases where it might be 25 or 30 million euros ... and therefore I do respect that it's a complicated matter and it may take a little more time. Last year, the Commission ruled that Ireland must recover 13 billion euros in "illegal tax benefits" from Apple. It found that the U.S. technology giant paid an effective tax rate of 0.005 percent in Ireland in 2014.

'It's Tricky': Apple Misses the Deadline To Pay $13.9 Bn To Ireland in Illegal Tax Benefit More | Reply

'It's Tricky': Apple Misses the Deadline To Pay $13.9 Bn To Ireland in Illegal Tax Benefit

Comments Filter:

  • Cant pay (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rainmouse ( 1784278 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @09:05AM (#53773451)
    Hard to free up cash when all your money is hidden in holding companies, dodgy schemes and tax havens.

  • I wish... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Quakeulf ( 2650167 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @09:06AM (#53773459)
    I could just say "it's tricky" when the state comes to tax my business to hell and beyond. I pay 51% tax in total on my business entity here in Norway. If I try to fight this unjust practice against SMEs here in Norway they'll just ignore me.
    • And that's why such tax evasion is a bad thing: it's unfair competition. I hate taxes as much as the next guy and I would like to "avoid" them where I can. But in practise tax evasion and the secret tax rulings that are so popular in my country (which puts the Dutch in the Double Dutch Sandwich) are accessible only to large entities. As a small business owner paying 25-50% tax, how are you supposed to compete against companies that end up paying 0.005%?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by AvitarX ( 172628 )

        The company I work for competes by not being profitable (well only a few percent).

        In the US at least, only profits are taxed, and we pay employees with them where I work.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Tomahawk ( 1343 )

          In the US at least, only profits are taxed.

          Same in the EU, and everywhere else that I know of. The 13bn owed here is taxes on profits made by Apple across Europe over a period of a few years. So you can imagine just how much profit they actually made!

          Normal corporation tax rate in Ireland is 12.5%, which tells us that Apple made profits in excess of €100bn over those years in Europe.

      • I hate taxes as much as the next guy and I would like to "avoid" them where I can.

        Yeah you hate taxes but you love the civilisation that they buy. If you really hate taxes, you can always move to the Libertain Paradise of the Congo where the government pretty much doesn't have the werewithal to collect taxes to any significant degree. Of course then you have you have to put up with living in a non functional country and so provide everything for yourself.

        I like taxes because I like living in civilisation.

        • I like taxes because I like living in civilisation. I am happy to contribute my bit.

          I will not lie and pretend I like paying taxes. I like getting what they give me, and if I can get that for less money, I will. It's the same principle upon which big business works, and if it's good for them, then it's surely good for me.

          Contributing my bit is not really the problem. Being asked to contribute someone else's bit because they are evading taxes, or because they are purchasing legislation which permits them to avoid them instead while I still am expected to pay them, that is the problem.

          • Contributing my bit is not really the problem. Being asked to contribute someone else's bit because they are evading taxes, or because they are purchasing legislation which permits them to avoid them instead while I still am expected to pay them, that is the problem.

            I 100% agree there.

      • > As a small business owner paying 25-50% tax, how are you supposed to compete against companies that end up paying 0.005%?

        You're not, and that is by design.

    • If I try to fight this unjust practice against SMEs here in Norway they'll just ignore me.

      How is making a company pay the same tax that everyone else has to pay an unfair practice?

  • Some options (Score:5, Funny)

    by The-Ixian ( 168184 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @09:09AM (#53773487)

    I know that people are working overtime at Apple to come up with this solution but here are some ideas for you:

    - Giant novelty check
    - Mountain of pennies
    - Unsold Apple watches
    - Briefcase full of "iBucks"
    - "Hey what's that?!" *run away*

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
      Maybe offer to buy everyone in Ireland a cask of Irish whiskey and a round of Guinness?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tomahawk ( 1343 )

      - A giant novelty cheque would be cool. And it's still legal!

      - A mountain of pennies (or cents, as we no longer have pennies in Ireland) would not be legal tender.: The following is an extract from the Economic and Monetary Union Act, 1998: “10(1) No person, other than the Central Bank of Ireland and such persons as may be designated by the Minister by order, shall be obliged to accept more than 50 coins denominated in euro or in cent in any single transaction.”. I suppose they _could_ do i

  • I know it sounds crazy, but last i heard the Irish government refused the money. Has that changed? Ireland is a very interresting place to do international business and i suppose this backtax issue is something Google and Amazon are paying very close attention to.

    • Re:Does Ireland wan't the money? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @09:38AM (#53773687)

      The very LAST thing Ireland really wants is to enforce this law. For good reason. Right now they get a bit of the cake, but they get a bit of the cake from everyone because every company, from Apple to Amazon to MS to Google, is hiding in their tax shelter.

      If they now actually fold (and yes, that would be Ireland folding to EU pressure), what reason is there for them to stay in Ireland? The weather?

    • Ireland would like to keep Apple in Ireland even paying little to no tax, because of the amount of tax the support systems pay. If Ireland were forced by the EU to take 13 billion off Apple, then they will have to take it, but who knows what Apple's next move will be? They are moving a lot of operations from Luxemburg to Ireland, but that might all change if they have to start paying regular tax.

  • Escrow (Score:3)

    by Tomahawk ( 1343 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @09:24AM (#53773581) Homepage

    They missed a deadline to have the money in an escrow account. With the ongoing legal challenges, the money would stay in the escrow account until such time as it is decided whether they have to pay the taxes, or they can take the money back. This wasn't a deadline to pay the tax itself.

    https://www.rte.ie/news/2017/0... [www.rte.ie]

    • And still, if this wasn't Apple but Paddy O'Random not paying his tax, he'd find his home raided and emptied out tonight.

  • She must at least have one king size Tullamore Dew in her bar cabinet by now.

  • It's not like you have to stuff greenbacks into coffers, you ain't bribing politicians to avoid taxes, you're paying taxes. I know you're not used to this, Apple, but trust me, this can be done by a simple wire transfer.

    Cough up the dough! Under normal circumstances a horde of officials would now storm your house and steal everything in sight but a bed and maybe a TV. Why not this time? Tax officials are usually not very approachable when it comes to seizures.

  • European Union's competition said

    Eh? Editors edit much?

  • Fuck Apple, and all Apple products

Slashdot Top Deals

"It's the best thing since professional golfers on 'ludes." -- Rick Obidiah

Close