iPhone 7 Ousts Samsung Galaxy Note 4 As 'Device of Choice' For UK Defense Officials (thestack.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Stack: Apple is to offer its iPhone 7 as the "device of choice" for the UK military's secure communications. British telecom giant BT is said to be hardening the Apple device in order for it to be able to handle the Ministry of Defense's military communications, including state secrets and highly-sensitive data. While BT has not provided further details on the development, due to security reasons, the telco is reportedly in the process of upgrading the iPhone 7 to support various modes of operation and to add secure apps or "storage containers," as well as military-grade encryption features among other enhancements. The iPhone 7 will now replace Samsung's Galaxy Note 4 smartphone, which was originally selected for the project, as security in the Samsung model was found to be inadequate.
In other news (Score:2)
Remote Attackers Can Force Samsung Galaxy Devices Into Never-Ending Reboot Loop: https://it.slashdot.org/story/... [slashdot.org]
Oh, that was just the Slashdot item before this one?
Re: (Score:2)
. . . and because it is in a reboot loop . . . the battery gets stressed out . . . and BOOM!
Obviously Kim Chi's North Korean spies have infiltrated the Samsung battery factories in China, and sabotaged the battery production with the intent of disabling Britain's Armed Forces The Queen's Royal Bengal Lancers and Broom-bathers Battalion.
North Korea is afraid that the UK, now freed from the EU shackles, is planning to restart its Colony Program, which was wound down following World War II. UK Prime Ministe