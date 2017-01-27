Apple Patents a Vaporizer (cnn.com) 21
Apple's product lineup may extend beyond cars and the connected home. A patent filed last year and published January 26 reveals a concept for a vaporizer. From a report on CNN Money, shared by reader JoshTops: The details are a bit hazy -- that is, Apple's patent only describes "a substance that is to be vaporized or sublimated into a vapor," not what the substance might be. The patent, filed by Apple employee Tetsuya Ishikawa, outlines plans for a temperature-regulated plate inside a chamber that heats up a substance to form a vapor. Many people use vapes to inhale nicotine or marijuana, and they are sometimes used as a replacement for cigarettes. The FDA began regulating vaping last year, and set rules for the manufacturing and distribution of vapes and their components. Vaporizers are also used in industries like healthcare and agriculture, so it's possible Apple is thinking bigger than personal use.
Finally... (Score:3)
Remember Smell-U-Smell-Me? Well this is Apple's version, FaceSmell.
iOdor is going to be released.
Afraid not. MacRumors debunked this "news" [macrumors.com] before it was ever posted to Slashdot, but the real news story is likely to be of more interest to long-time Slashdot readers, since it's actually something decently nerdy.
I'll let others with more expertise in the subject go into the details, but the cliff notes version is that Apple is patenting a means for depositing material during the photolithography process used to fabricate computer chips. Not as exciting to the general public as a vaping device, but certai
Smellovision!
I didn't see a link to a patent, but from the description it could also be for a humidifier, which can also be used to scent a room, or dispense some inhaled medicines. TFA might be making some assumptions as to the scale of the device.
But who knows, Apple might be making bluetooth eCigs next, color-coordinated with Beats headphones.
Explains some things (Score:2)
Apple internally working on a pot project explains
I thought it was bizarre that the article went there as the first option. Nicotine and marijuana. Vaping.
And then, almost as an afterthought: also vaporizers and nebulizers are used all over healthcare, beauty, aesthetics, and other industries.
<sarcasm> I agree with the article's view: they're ignoring the lucrative healthcare markets, the rich business markets, and all the scent-related companies that are looking for ways to expand their multi-billion dollar scent lines. Instead Apple is developi
iWeed? (Score:2)
But how are they going to force you to download it through iTunes?
No. (Score:2)
Some of these news outlets are just not even trying anymore.
http://www.macrumors.com/2017/... [macrumors.com]
Exactly. And it's a shame Slashdot went for it, since it would've been a lot more fun to report on the actual technology and the Internet's idiotic reaction, rather than joining in on saying something that was obviously not true.
Link to the Patent (Score:2)
Science reporting sucks balls these days - how about a link to the actual patent. [uspto.gov]