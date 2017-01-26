Apple Set To Join Amazon, Google, Facebook in AI Research Group (bloomberg.com) 16
Apple will take a significant step toward disclosing more of its artificial intelligence research this week by becoming a member of a non-profit AI research consortium founded by five of the tech industry's biggest players, reports Bloomberg. Last September, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and IBM publicly announced The Partnership on AI, an organisation established "to study and formulate best practices, to advance the public's understanding of AI, and to serve as an open platform for discussion and engagement about AI and its influences on people and society." Apple released its first AI paper to the public last year.
Why is it that companies that are nominally in competition with each other, and even face off against each other in court, can so easily co-operate with each other on new tech initiatives? I know that they're not enemies in the traditional sense, that it's all just business, and that they're stronger and likelier to succeed when they pool their expertise and resources. But given their competitive positions, I still I find these relationships curious. Is it the equivalent of family infighting, where siblings
Why is it that companies that are nominally in competition with each other, and even face off against each other in court, can so easily co-operate with each other on new tech initiatives?
My guess is:
1. Large companies are made up of many people and lots of departments under different leaderships
2. Open standards help everyone make money when the technology is new (you can take a gamble that your solution is the one to take off, but that is far from a guarantee. More likely you will be undercut by a smaller, more agile company. So better to head that possibility off at the pass.)
3. It is more efficient to not waste a bunch of effort in parallel development (cost savings for everyone on R
At least when Skynet arises, it will be cross-platform.
That is sort of the definition of Skynet, isn't it?
Skynet certainly wouldn't be as threatening an overlord if it was siloed in one platform...
