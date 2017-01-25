Apple Expands Qualcomm Legal Spat To China (cnet.com)
Apple's legal battle with Qualcomm has gone international. From a report: The iPhone maker on Wednesday filed two lawsuits against Qualcomm in China, according to Reuters, which cited a press release from Beijing's Intellectual Property Court. The first alleges that Qualcomm "abused its clout in the chip industry," a violation of China's anti-monopoly law. Apple seeks 1 billion yuan ($145.32 million) in damages, Reuters said. The second accuses Qualcomm of not making its cellular standard essential patents available broadly and cheaply. It asks the court to determine the terms of a patent license between Qualcomm and Apple.
Apple Expands Qualcomm Legal Spat To China More | Reply Login
Apple Expands Qualcomm Legal Spat To China
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals