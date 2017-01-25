Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Apple Expands Qualcomm Legal Spat To China (cnet.com) 12

Apple's legal battle with Qualcomm has gone international. From a report: The iPhone maker on Wednesday filed two lawsuits against Qualcomm in China, according to Reuters, which cited a press release from Beijing's Intellectual Property Court. The first alleges that Qualcomm "abused its clout in the chip industry," a violation of China's anti-monopoly law. Apple seeks 1 billion yuan ($145.32 million) in damages, Reuters said. The second accuses Qualcomm of not making its cellular standard essential patents available broadly and cheaply. It asks the court to determine the terms of a patent license between Qualcomm and Apple.

  • Chinese law requires outside businesses to have partners owning 50% of any local ventures. They made an exception in Apple's case. They can pull that exception damn fast and Apple can find itself losing half of all assets (and profits) from Chinese operations.

  • Don't worry. Trump will set China straight using twitter.

  • its not just about them.

    "Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory" is not equivalent to "cheap". Just because its part of a standard it doesn't mean they don't deserve to get a reasonable payment for licensing the patents.

      Apple doesn't agree that it should be a percentage of the device's price. They seem cheap phones with the same tech in them paying say $0.20 and Apple paying $5.00 for that same thing because the iPhone is more expensive than some cheap feature phone (the tech they are talking about is LTE or the like). I actually agree a bit with Apple (for once). Why would that same tech cost different amounts when the same chip is being used?

    • Nowhere in the constitution does the phrase "fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory" appear wrt patents. To the contrary, it's all about exclusivity, baby. When the constitution was written, the pace of change wasn't as rapid as it was today, so a couple of decades of exclusivity was no big deal - now a couple of decades is all the time before the original invention is rendered totally obsolete anyway.

      If the licensing fees are too high, create an alternative - that's how it works everywhere. Steak costs

      • Nowhere in the constitution does the phrase "fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory" appear wrt patents. To the contrary, it's all about exclusivity, baby. When the constitution was written, the pace of change wasn't as rapid as it was today, so a couple of decades of exclusivity was no big deal - now a couple of decades is all the time before the original invention is rendered totally obsolete anyway.

        If the licensing fees are too high, create an alternative - that's how it works everywhere. Steak costs too much? Substitute chicken. Chicken costs too much? Substitute "processed food-like stuff."

        It's OK to be clueless, but don't flaunt it on Slashdot.

        FRAND certainly does appear wrt patents in the IP license pool agreements of many standards bodies.

