Apple Expands Qualcomm Legal Spat To China (cnet.com) 12
Apple's legal battle with Qualcomm has gone international. From a report: The iPhone maker on Wednesday filed two lawsuits against Qualcomm in China, according to Reuters, which cited a press release from Beijing's Intellectual Property Court. The first alleges that Qualcomm "abused its clout in the chip industry," a violation of China's anti-monopoly law. Apple seeks 1 billion yuan ($145.32 million) in damages, Reuters said. The second accuses Qualcomm of not making its cellular standard essential patents available broadly and cheaply. It asks the court to determine the terms of a patent license between Qualcomm and Apple.
Apple better watch it in China (Score:3)
Trump tweet (Score:2)
Don't worry. Trump will set China straight using twitter.
Apple needs to get a clue (Score:2)
its not just about them.
"Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory" is not equivalent to "cheap". Just because its part of a standard it doesn't mean they don't deserve to get a reasonable payment for licensing the patents.
Nowhere in the constitution does the phrase "fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory" appear wrt patents. To the contrary, it's all about exclusivity, baby. When the constitution was written, the pace of change wasn't as rapid as it was today, so a couple of decades of exclusivity was no big deal - now a couple of decades is all the time before the original invention is rendered totally obsolete anyway.
If the licensing fees are too high, create an alternative - that's how it works everywhere. Steak costs
If the licensing fees are too high, create an alternative - that's how it works everywhere. Steak costs too much? Substitute chicken. Chicken costs too much? Substitute "processed food-like stuff."
It's OK to be clueless, but don't flaunt it on Slashdot.
FRAND certainly does appear wrt patents in the IP license pool agreements of many standards bodies.