Mac Sales Declined Nearly 10 Percent Last Year (9to5mac.com) 19
It's not surprising that Mac sales dropped for Apple in 2016 as they experienced their first year over year sales decline since 2001. What is interesting, however, is that as Mac sales dropped roughly 10% and personal computers overall dropped 5.7% for the year, the top four leaders in the market all saw growth as Apple was pushed to number five. From a report: Although Mac sales were up in Q4 2016 compared to Q4 2015, an analyst note today from Bloomberg's Anand Srinivasan and Wei Mok has revealed Apple has dropped to the fifth largest PC vendor, with ASUS overtaking fourth place. The top four vendors are now Lenovo, HP, Dell, and ASUS. The report adds, "Those four companies represent 65.2% of the overall market and each grew year -- over-year, while Apple ceded ground, declining 30 bps to 7.1%. The other 27.7% of the market is comprised of more than 200 vendors. In a market expected to consolidate, Samsung and Fujitsu are reported to be in discussions to sell their PC businesses to Lenovo."
Well, no shit! (Score:5, Insightful)
Most everybody that wants a Mac already has one. If they want a new one, well, there isn't one. No new Mac Pro in three years. Same for Mac minis and the last "upgrade" was actually a downgrade. No new iMac in two. Tim Cook said last year he was expecting for people to upgrade their Macs every three years, but the sad truth is that three years is up for many people and the Mac on sale is the one they already have or so close to it that there's no reason to upgrade unless it's dead. Add in that the newer models may be less upgradable than the ones they already have and that's less incentive to get a newer Mac. I'm still on my 2008 Mac Pro because it still works and I'm certainly not going to shell out top dollar for a three year old machine. i thought I might even go down to an iMac, but they're almost as old.
+1 Stagnant hardware is a death sentence in the PC industry. Frankly I am shocked they haven't dropped more. Too much of their desktop hardware is not only stagnant, but has mobile grade stuff on the inside, making the extra Apple tax that much harder to stomach.
So well said. At this point other than 2 flavors of performance reduced (by form) Macbook Airs (Macbook and Macbook Pro) and the iMac (a laptop in a monitor), it appears their entire desktop line is dead and just waiting to be retired.
They keep quiet about their upgrades and from other news and rumor sites, I can infere that they not only scavenged people from the desktop line for the Mac Books but that also Intel hit some blip in production so the chips they were planning on using are coming out much later than expected. Still, even if they did forego use of whatever chips that other desktop companies are using, I would expect updates in RAM, video cards, and harddrive space over the years enough to show a blip on Mac Rumors upgrade gui
Yup.
1. Abandon product line.
2. ?
3. No profit for you, idiots.
I had a 2009 Mac Pro that I hacked into being a 2010 Mac Pro with CPU upgrades and a firmware swap. Was waiting for a new one, stopped waiting last year and built an X99-based PC for far less than you would pay for a Mac Pro, and it has far better hardware in it. No, it may not be as small as the trash can, but I don't care about that - I have a corner desk where it sits nicely behind the three 27" displays where nobody can see it anyway.
Only thing I'm missing is macOS, but they've kind of been screwing t
Let's see, they managed to renew two models of Mac last year. The MacBook and the MacBook Pro. Everything else was stagnant. There was almost no reason at all to purchase a Mac. While the MacBook update was actually superior to the previous version, overall the update was pretty bland. It's like Henry Ford took over and said, I have the perfect car, why should I change. Granted, Intel's missteps hasn't helped either. They haven't exactly put out a homerun in the processor market since the days of SandyBridge. In the realm of the Mac Mini, their desktop actually regressed from the previous version in only have a dual core processor.
Maybe if they actually do something this year, we can get behind them and buy their products again. If not, I am certain they will continue to slide down to the level of other vendors.
Thanks summary and article for quoting "30 bps" seemingly without knowing what it means.
Anyway, I looked it up. It is a financial term [wikipedia.org], not a bandwidth one.
A basis point (often denoted as bp, often pronounced as "bip" or "beep") is one hundredth of a percent.
I don't know how 30bps is easier to understand than 0.3% but there you have it.
