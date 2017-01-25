Apple Seemingly Censors UltraFine 5K Monitor Reviews After Poor Feedback (thenextweb.com) 34
It appears Apple is filtering and censoring bad reviews of the LG's UltraFine 5K display. From a report on The Next Web: The deletion was first spotted by a Reddit user four days ago. Though it's possible the reviews were removed for some other reason, at first glance, it looks like censorship. It's not a good look for the company. Apple said it was getting out of the monitor business, and instead chose to work more closely with third-party partners, heavily featuring LG's 5K and 4K UltraFine displays at its recent MacBook Pro unveiling. But then the monitor received multiple negative reviews from users who were experiencing issues such as the screen failing to wake up from sleep. The Reddit post also points out that: "In many cases, attempts to fix the problem through physical reconnection[sic] of the monitor, or manual restarts, have caused the attached Mac to crash, become otherwise unresponsive, or develop problems with the touch bar (where equipped)."
Re: (Score:1)
and now I am familiar with the term
ALT-Fact
Censoring Where? (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
did you consider clicking the link?
You must be new around here!
Re: (Score:2)
It is from the Apple Web Store.
Apple Web Store (Score:1)
Apparently the Apple Web Store has reviews. I had no idea.
Re: (Score:1)
Some guy on Reddit said it, so it must be true, surely?
Amazon's influence? (Score:2, Interesting)
It's interesting that companies are criticised for removing negative reviews now. Back in the day that was the norm, you never saw bad reviews on the sites selling you the product. Like the 5 star reviews printed on adverts in magazines and in movie trailers, people just assumed by default that they were either selecting the most positive ones or just fabricating them entirely.
Then Amazon came along and didn't delete negative reviews. They became more trusted for that reason. Now people get upset when vendo
Re: (Score:3)
...to just write this off as Free Speech Warrior nonsense...
While I agree with gist of your comment, the part that I quoted, while is not at all surprising coming from you, is especially misguided.
Let me put it in terms you could relate to. Freedom of Speech is what prevents Trump from shutting down any and all discussion on climate change.
Re: (Score:2)
It certainly won't be for lack of trying.
Re: Amazon's influence? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I have a feeling [sic] that no one [sic] actually knows [sic] what [sic] means!
"reconnection" is a word...
Latin, "thus".
"(Sic)" after a word means "thus", a statement that the word used is correct as written and not an error.
Re: (Score:1)
I have a feeling [sic] that no one [sic] actually knows [sic] what [sic] means!
"reconnection" is a word...
Latin, "thus".
"(Sic)" after a word means "thus", a statement that the word used is correct as written and not an error.
That's the literal translation of "Sic" but that's not what it means when used in this context.
It's used when quoting source material which has an apparent error, usually of spelling but can sometimes also point out grammatical errors or archaic/outdated usage. Specifically, it indicates the error existed in the original quote and is not being changed or corrected.
Some people will claim it's an abbreviation for "Spelling Isn't Corrected", and although that's not technically correct it's the same idea.
But th
Re: (Score:2)
Yup. There's no reason for [sic] to be there unless it was in the original quote.
Even if it were an error I argue against EVER putting [sic] inside a quote, or otherwise altering a quote. If the quote is incorrect, leave it. If you want to quote a portion of something and need to change a tense or replace a pronoun/article/whatever, you change your surrounding structure, not the fucking quote.
It's not censorship, it's courage... (Score:3)
I thought they were selectively removing reviews, but they just disabled reviews and made the (low) star rating disappear completely just for that monitor. Funny. There have been other products in the past with dismal reviews on apple's store, for example the 1 star replacement usb charging cable for a MacBook I had (circa 2009?), which had a tiny shiny plug that most people couldn't grab on, while at the same had poor construction which meant pulling the cord a few times destroyed it. So, you had to buy a new for $25, which would also not last unless you were really careful. But those were the Jobs days, they would sell you a $25 cable and show you hundreds of 1* reviews right there in your face, and you were expected to just take it
;)
Re: (Score:2)
"If he's so smart, home come he's dead?"
-Homer Simpson
On the surface is a simple joke playing on Homer's simple mind. However, there is a deep truth to it. We are ultimately all of equal worth in death, and thus in life.
$10 says it's a shitty DRM issue (Score:2, Interesting)
My 4k panel would do this shit all the time when I used it with a windows computer. Randomly blanking out, refusing to wake, etc.
Switched to Linux where none of this DRM bullshit gets used and it has operated flawlessly ever since.
There's a reason (Score:4, Insightful)
Ninety percent of all bad reviews was about the fact that a crash occurred if you connected/disconnected with the lid closed.
They fixed that bug in the latest macOS update. It came out yesterday. Basically all the reviews wouldn't make sense anymore.
I'm not saying it's a good reason, but I'm guessing that's the thinking in the apple mothership.
Is this all LG Monitors? (Score:2)
I bought an LG monitor in 2015, just a basic 23" 1080p display, and it turns off instead of going to sleep. There is no way to wake this screen with any computer.
A pretty big design flaw, but I'm too cheap to replace it. I have to turn the screen back on every time I wake the computer.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you connecting via DisplayPort? This was a common issue on Nvidia cards.
Re: (Score:2)
Relationship between TouchBar and Monitor (Score:2)
Can any Mac users tell me how the TouchBar interacts with a monitor? I can't figure out how those could possibly be related in a way that unplugging the monitor would change anything with the TouchBar?
Is it a volume thing? Does audio go through that same connection and you adjust the volume of the monitor through TouchBar controls?
Or is it actually just triggering generic unrelated instabilities in the TouchBar as the computer switches between 'have a monitor' / 'don't have a monitor' modes?
Not much new here... (Score:2)
If it's just some oddball problem with your configuration; your post will typically stay up. If it's a bug for which a patch doesn't exist; or a recall in the making, it'll be shoved into the memory hole in fairly short order. A trifle oblique; but actually fairly informative.