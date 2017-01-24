Apple Will Finally Let Developers Respond To App Store Reviews (techcrunch.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares a TechCrunch report: Apple is finally going to give its developers a way to respond to customer reviews on its App Store and Mac App Store -- a feature that's long been available to Android developers on Google Play, much to the chagrin of the Apple developer community. According to developer documentation for the iOS 10.3 beta, when this version of Apple's mobile operating ships, developers will also be able to ask for reviews in new ways, in addition to responding to those posted publicly on the App Store. Apple's ratings and reviews system has felt antiquated, and has been a source of frustration for developers and users alike. When a customer leaves a negative review, developers couldn't respond to the criticism -- which is sometimes unwarranted -- in a way that other App Store customers could see. For example, a customer may be misunderstanding a feature, or may have complained about a bug that's been fixed in a later release.
I get tired of developers who seem to think I'll give them a good review if they keep asking for one
It is annoying. It sounds like you were ok with the app but did not feel like leaving a review
I don't have a solution, but the problem is common -- 1000 people use the app and are ok/happy with with it and 7 of them leave a good review. 5 people have a serious problem and 5 of them leave a terrible review. Also, 2 more people did not understand what the app was for and 2 of them leave a bad review as well. And now it looks like half the people hated the app.
This is where install-base numbers might be useful.
Just have the appstore description state how many user's have this app installed.
Of course, this would require telemetry... which we all know is evil incarnate...
I get tired of developers who seem to think I'll give them a good review if they keep asking for one; that is especially true if I paid for the app. I don't mind a one time ask when I first start using it or after an update; but periodic asks is just as likely to get a 3 star so so review as a good one even if I like the app.
I know that this is an Apple story, but a while ago I had the Calculator App on Windows 10 pop up and ask me if I wanted to give it a review. WTF. Am I supposed to commend it for telling me that 2+2=4, or is it along the lines of the XKCD Tornado Warning App where I am impressed by the look and feel, but missed that it returned a wrong result?
Maybe it telling him 2+2 = 4 was in the mandatory tutorial video that played when you ran the app...
:-)
I know what you mean. I don't generally rate apps because I don't find app reviews to be all that useful in the first place since most people seem to blindly or subjectively rate.
My general practice has always been to hit the "rate me" link when asked, but then close the appstore without leaving a review just so it stops bugging me.
However, it has even gotten to the point where newer apps are periodically checking to see if you actually did leave a review and throw the nag if you haven't.... that kind of pr
this app works, but it won't stop asking for reviews. 1 star.
That's really the only right answer here. Hit them RIGHT where it hurts, and let them know WHY. I'm going to be doing this from now on.
There are scummy ones too - I know of a game that ask you for a review, just after you score big... but before they reveal you suddenly need to ante up $1000 to keep playing. So natural
I agree; if I get nagged for a review, you're getting 1 star, and I'll explain why; I paid for the damn app, so stop nagging.
There should be a global pref to turn off all review nags.
Amazing new feature, I bet Apple will try to patent it as well... I only have a niche hobby app on the store, that it's not there to make money, but it sort of drives me nuts that among the 5* reviews there are a few more, ehm, "critical" ones, that would really need a reply. For example, an Australian complaining that the UT time/date display shows "yesterday's date"... If my income depended on the App store, it would have been even more annoying...
I have responded to thousands of reviews in google play for my app. Sometimes users just want to know that I am reading what they post, sometimes users don't know how to do something, sometimes they want more features, sometimes they want to report a bug, sometimes they just want to curse at someone.
Whatever the case may be, from the perspective of a developer, responding to a customer has 1 objective: turning that 1 star to a 5 star. This means a developer has a powerful incentive to be polite and
If you don't have a really easy way to get you a support message before they even think of dropping a one-star review, then you have only yourself to blame for one-star reviews.
Oh, great, then developers can respond with alternative facts!
As a developer, I have some misgivings. I fear that the reviews will be used even more than they are now for feature requests and bug reports. It's not what they are for. And I fear that developers will fall right into that hole.
I read a retort elsewhere (on MacRumors) that seemed to make the assumption that the above was the purpose of this change, and suggested that users should use "the usual support channels".
The problem is, there ARE no "usu
Maybe they should have something like:
apps.apple.com/your_official_ios_app_name
And have it be a forum-type page where you could post questions, reviews, get answers, etc.
I started with iOS Apps and recently ported to Android. The review system is startlingly different.
- iOS rating of an App is per country. Android are global and lumped together. I prefer this.
- iOS has 2 ratings. Current version rating and all time rating. I hate this as it's actually stifling innovation on the App Store. Why? Because the keyword search rankings are affected by current version rating. So if you submit a new version of your App it resets to zero and your App falls in ranking
- iOS has 2 ratings. Current version rating and all time rating. I hate this as it's actually stifling innovation on the App Store. Why? Because the keyword search rankings are affected by current version rating. So if you submit a new version of your App it resets to zero and your App falls in ranking as do install numbers. What you end up with is a top 10 (no one ever looks beyond there) of complacent Apps that haven't had an update in a couple of years.
This is actually something that Android devs at work are jealous of. On android a single problematic version is likely to stain your rating forever, as people use 1 star ratings "new update broke it" as a way to complain and often never changing their vote when its fixed. Basically both approaches have their own merits.
Unfortunately, you need per-version reviews as wel