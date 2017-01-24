Apple Is Releasing a Find My AirPods Feature (theverge.com) 26
For those of you worried about losing an AirPod or two, you may soon be able to find some peace of mind. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is adding AirPods support to the Find My iPhone app with the release of iOS 10.3, which will be released in the coming weeks. The Verge reports: Inside the app, AirPods owners will be able to see either the current or last known location of their headphones (although it seems like Apple will determine that based on where the case was last seen, not the actual earbuds). That location data is going to be pretty broad, so it'll really only be good for confirming whether your AirPods are at home or got left behind at work or a coffee shop -- it's not granular enough to say where within your home they might be. To help out with the trickier issue of locating missing headphones that have been separated from their case, Apple is able to blast sound out of each earbud (so long as it has some remaining power). That's by no means an assurance that you'll find a lost earbud, especially if you drop it outside, but it could be pretty helpful if one goes missing around the house.
It also makes it easier to know where your headphones/earbuds are. (They're attached to your phone!)
I guess we now know... (Score:4, Interesting)
Why they pulled the app a few weeks ago that allowed you to track down a lost airpod..
How is this NOT anticompetitive?
Apple use their control of the app store to remove an app, and then release similar (although by the sound of it only distantly similar) functionality a few week later.
I hope the creator of the pulled app knows a good lawyer..
Maybe he should ask that guy who wrote the notification app that was copied by iOS7 (iirc?) how much of a case he has.
Or they could have left the plug (Score:2)
alone in their "brave" design and not had to deal with this particular mess which keeps coming back to bug them.
But what do I know? I'm not an exec trying to make their quarterly projections.
Typical Apple (Score:1)
It will use the last place seen rather than have them emit a sound. Yup.
No, according to the summary (you didn't even need to read the article!) it will do both...at least until some idiot does this while wearing the airpods and goes deaf at which point I expect the feature will be pulled.
Just have it start quiet and crescendo.
I wish I could pay but I lost my wallet (Score:1)
Does apple have a feature to find my wallet so I can pay them whatever they want for this brand new (innovative, non-android) feature??
A fool and his money... (Score:2)
I don't have any real pity for someone who dishes out that kind of money for headphones and can't keep track of them.
Maybe they should get a string, or wire of some sort to keep them from getting away.
Ah, yes, telling a stranger how to spend their money, always a good rhetorical strategy.
/facepalm
Could be done better (Score:2)
If they are paired you can have them emit sound.
While connected you can use GPS and a small table to record the phones location every minute. Round robin it for maybe an hour. Stop writing table when unpaired.
Then when you need to find them you can backtrack from where you were last paired, up to an hour before that. You can even map it.
Most likely they are within 30 feet the last paired location, or someone at that location picked them up. This is NOT rocket su
How about a different option? (Score:2)
How about a "Find my Headphone Jack" feature?
Sombitches ... (Score:2)
... were right there in my ears all along.