Foxconn Considers $7 Billion Screen Factory In US, Which Could Create Up To 50,000 Jobs

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturing company best known for its partnership with Apple, has said that it is mulling a $7 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing that could create between 30,000 and 50,000 jobs. According to The Wall Street Journal, Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou says the company is talking with the state of Pennsylvania among others about getting the land and electricity subsidies it would need to build a factory. "If U.S. state governments are willing to provide these terms, and we calculate and it is cheaper than shipping from China or Japan, then why wouldn't Sharp build a factory in the U.S.?" said Gou. The factory would build flat-panel screens under the Sharp name -- Foxconn bought Sharp around this time last year for $5.1 billion. Sharp President Tai Jeng-wu hinted in October of 2016 that U.S. manufacturing could be a possibility for Sharp, and he also indicated that Apple could begin using OLED display panels in future iPhones. Apple currently uses OLED in the Apple Watch and in the new MacBook Pro's Touch Bar, but otherwise it hasn't pushed to adopt the technology as some Android phone manufacturers have.

  • I worry with all the changes over the last year that something is going to give. I'd prefer Japan keep control. Although jobs for the US is a super nice thing for us.

    • they had their moments in history when they were best but generally they have been middle to upper end of the range with only brief stints at the top.

  • Recycling again (Score:3)

    by Daemonik ( 171801 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @04:27PM (#53723705) Homepage
    Sad to see the Trump MAGA's once again fooled by companies recycling old press releases.

  • Not a chance in hell (Score:3)

    by NEDHead ( 1651195 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @04:30PM (#53723735)

    No way flat screen manufacture is going to create 50k permanent jobs.

  • Free market unleashed (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @04:30PM (#53723743) Journal

    "the company is talking with the state of Pennsylvania among others about getting the land and electricity subsidies it would need to build a factory"

  • I wish these numbers were better broken down.

    How many construction workers are going to get jobs building the factory?
    How many jobs are going to be people on the line doing line work?
    How many jobs are going to be people in control booths running the massive machines cranking out screens?

    Also, unless you're going to also be building a phone factory here as well, it seems a bit short sighted to make the screens here, but the cpu's in China or Korea and the bodies who knows where? China?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cdrudge ( 68377 )

      Also, unless you're going to also be building a phone factory here as well, it seems a bit short sighted to make the screens here, but the cpu's in China or Korea and the bodies who knows where? China?

      Aside from the battery, the screen assembly is the biggest and heaviest, and also the most expensive component. If they're made here, why not ship all the other components to the US for assembly. Save on import duties for domestically sold phones.

  • *considers* and *could* are not the same as *is and *will*
  • is talking with the state of Pennsylvania among others about getting the land and electricity subsidies

    I'm sure with Pennsylvania's current $600 million budget deficit the folks in Harrisburg will be more than willing to hand over tens of millions of dollars in subsidies with a payback timeframe of decades.

    Who wouldn't?

  • Like a comedian said lately "I need a job to get decent money, not to be occupied. I can keep myself busy all by myself just fine".

    Are those jobs paying enough to live off them?

  • They can seal the deal by offering the use of their parking lot for Uber drivers.

    One shift at Foxconn. One shift at Uber. One shift sleeping in the parking lot.

  • Let's see... New factory to build displays in the US, but all the phone and computer manufacturing is where the existing factories are in SE Asia... Not very economically smart.

    Apple doesn't build computers here, so why would they source screens here, ship them to China, then bring back the finished product? Or is Foxconn also planning an assembly plant here, where the display-less iPhones are assembled here?

  • It's about time that the Chinese multinational's took advantage of all the low cost American labor available this side of the pond.

  • Will it have suicide nets?

