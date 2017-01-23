Foxconn Considers $7 Billion Screen Factory In US, Which Could Create Up To 50,000 Jobs (arstechnica.com) 41
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturing company best known for its partnership with Apple, has said that it is mulling a $7 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing that could create between 30,000 and 50,000 jobs. According to The Wall Street Journal, Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou says the company is talking with the state of Pennsylvania among others about getting the land and electricity subsidies it would need to build a factory. "If U.S. state governments are willing to provide these terms, and we calculate and it is cheaper than shipping from China or Japan, then why wouldn't Sharp build a factory in the U.S.?" said Gou. The factory would build flat-panel screens under the Sharp name -- Foxconn bought Sharp around this time last year for $5.1 billion. Sharp President Tai Jeng-wu hinted in October of 2016 that U.S. manufacturing could be a possibility for Sharp, and he also indicated that Apple could begin using OLED display panels in future iPhones. Apple currently uses OLED in the Apple Watch and in the new MacBook Pro's Touch Bar, but otherwise it hasn't pushed to adopt the technology as some Android phone manufacturers have.
And why would they do that? It strikes me that no sane company would go around intentionally trying to piss off the executive branch of any government they were thinking of making an investment in.
Trump has been in direct negotiations with them and several other major manufacturing companies. That's something Obama never did. He's already done more good in 3 days than Obama did in 8 years.
Lets say Trump makes this and another equivalent deal creating 100,000 jobs. Claims for first-time unemployment benefits are around 250,000* monthly. How much time a month should our president dedicating to deal-making with private industry and at what cost to tax payers?
* https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pd... [dol.gov]
Trump or not, it's sure good to see at least some jobs moving in the other direction for once.
I don't know that it's fair to attribute this to Trump (and I voted for him). However, even if it was, why would this make anyone sad? Are you so partisan that you would actually lament the fact that 50,000 people in Pennsylvania are going to have new jobs? Have you become so cold and heartless that you would have people suffer just to advance your own political agenda?
I worry with all the changes over the last year that something is going to give. I'd prefer Japan keep control. Although jobs for the US is a super nice thing for us.
No way flat screen manufacture is going to create 50k permanent jobs.
"the company is talking with the state of Pennsylvania among others about getting the land and electricity subsidies it would need to build a factory"
How many construction workers are going to get jobs building the factory?
How many jobs are going to be people on the line doing line work?
How many jobs are going to be people in control booths running the massive machines cranking out screens?
Also, unless you're going to also be building a phone factory here as well, it seems a bit short sighted to make the screens here, but the cpu's in China or Korea and the bodies who knows where? China?
Aside from the battery, the screen assembly is the biggest and heaviest, and also the most expensive component. If they're made here, why not ship all the other components to the US for assembly. Save on import duties for domestically sold phones.
I'm sure with Pennsylvania's current $600 million budget deficit the folks in Harrisburg will be more than willing to hand over tens of millions of dollars in subsidies with a payback timeframe of decades.
Who wouldn't?
Like a comedian said lately "I need a job to get decent money, not to be occupied. I can keep myself busy all by myself just fine".
Are those jobs paying enough to live off them?
They can seal the deal by offering the use of their parking lot for Uber drivers.
One shift at Foxconn. One shift at Uber. One shift sleeping in the parking lot.
Let's see... New factory to build displays in the US, but all the phone and computer manufacturing is where the existing factories are in SE Asia... Not very economically smart.
Apple doesn't build computers here, so why would they source screens here, ship them to China, then bring back the finished product? Or is Foxconn also planning an assembly plant here, where the display-less iPhones are assembled here?
It's about time that the Chinese multinational's took advantage of all the low cost American labor available this side of the pond.
