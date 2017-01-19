Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Books Businesses Apple

Amazon, Apple To End Audiobook Exclusivity: EU (marketwatch.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
European Union antitrust regulators on Thursday said they welcomed a move by Amazon.com to end exclusivity obligations for the supply and distribution of audiobooks between the e-commerce giant and Apple. From a report: The European Commission, the EU's antitrust watchdog, said the exclusivity obligations required Apple to source only from Amazon's unit Audible and also required Audible not to supply other music digital platforms besides Apple's iTunes store. The agreement between the two companies, which was struck Jan. 5 2017, will improve competition in downloadable audiobook distribution in Europe, the EU said.

Amazon, Apple To End Audiobook Exclusivity: EU

