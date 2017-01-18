Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple Increases App Store Prices By 25% Following Brexit Vote (theguardian.com) 26

Following the UK's vote to leave the European Union last year, Apple is raising prices on its UK App Store by almost 25 percent to counter the depreciation of the pound. For example, an app that costs $0.99 in the U.S., and used to cost 0.79 British pounds, will now cost 0.99 British pounds. The Guardian reports: Apple announced the price rises in an email to app developers on Tuesday, and told them "when foreign exchange rates or taxation changes, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store." It says the new prices will roll out over the next seven days, giving customers a short opportunity to beat the price increase. Similar price increases are expected to hit other Apple stores, including the iTunes Store for music and video and the iBooks Store. Britain isn't the only country experiencing price changes. India is seeing price increases due to changes in service taxes, while Turkish prices are also rising due to depreciation of the Turkish Lira. Since the vote to leave the European Union, the value of the pound has fallen by 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. In a statement, Apple said: "Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time."

  • IAPs (Score:1)

    by xushi ( 740195 )

    What about In App Purchases. Will those rise too?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      I thought Apple was only renting space to developers [slashdot.org], and got a fixed percentage from them. Isn't setting/raising prices something developer's should decide to do? Or are things somehow different in the UK?

      (yes, I know the other article was about a court case in the US)
  • Despite the USD being up and the GBP being down, at the time of this writing, 1 USD stands at 0.8 GBP. What's wrong with doing a fair conversion, Apple?

    • 1 GBP - 20% VAT = 0.8GBP = 1USD

      Apple and the developer get the same amount of money in each country. In GB, you also pay the government too.

      • I should clarify my comment, on some purchases, for customers in some states, the company adds tax, generally around 8%. So US customers pay 99 cents PLUS tax.

        When the company collects VAT, it's INCLUDED in the sticker price - it's illegal in the UK, I understand, to show customers who they are really paying by listing it as "+0.80 purchase price plus VAT".

        Anyway, after the currency conversion, the company is charging the same amount. The extra that UK customers pay is the government charging higher taxes

      • The problem is that this seems to be corporate policy, which is notoriously slow to change. Currency markets, on the other hand, are extraordinarily fast paced, and typically open 24 hours a day. The USD rally will not continue, and similarly, the GBP depression won't either. Once these corrections take place, what then? Is Apple going to revise their policy once more?

        The only fair way to handle this is by doing a proper currency exchange at fair market values, then adding appropriate fees and taxes. Anyt

        • The USD rally will not continue, and similarly, the GBP depression won't either. Once these corrections take place, what then? Is Apple going to revise their policy once more?

          Even supposing your calculations are prophetic, not pathetic, I think the safe money's on a slower response to negative price evaluation.

  • but I can't imagine the folks who voted Brexit care. Apps, especially paid ones, are mostly a young person thing. As an old codger I've yet to pay for anything on my phone. Now, as a _reasonable_ old codger here in the colonies my heart goes out to those young people who just got driven off a cliff by Grandpa and Grandma. Sure, it's their fault for staying home on election day (just like Trump's our young folks fault for the exact same reason) but just like Trump nobody deserves what's to come.

  • Stupid decisions have costs.

    Get ready for the $1 USD Lesser British Pound.

