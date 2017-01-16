Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Movies Music Television Apple Entertainment

Apple Exec Jimmy Iovine Confirms Company's Interest in Making 'Pop Culture' TV Shows (hollywoodreporter.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the things-to-come dept.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is working to bring in veteran producers to help create original content, including TV series and movies. Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine has all but confirmed the report and company's intentions to expand. From a report: "We're going to do whatever hits popular cultural smack on the nose," Iovine said when asked about Apple's reported expansion. Days after The Wall Street Journal's report that Apple plans to expand into original TV series and movies, Apple executive Jimmy Iovine hinted at what that might look like. "At Apple Music, what we're trying to create is an entire cultural, pop cultural experience, and that happens to include audio and video," he told reporters at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. "If South Park walks into my office, I am not going to say you're not musicians, you know?" Iovine continued when pressed about the report. "We're going to do whatever hits popular culture smack on the nose. We're going to try."

  • $250 for the show.

    Then for an additional $60, you can buy the audio track.

  • And maybe they'll consider splitting the boring and uninteresting computing division as a separate little company: Apple Computer - that can resume making and improving the last Unix[TM] Workstations available.

  • Well, now we know what happened to the MacBook's development resources.

