Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
AI Microsoft Apple

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Warns Against 'Hubris' Amid AI Growth (bloomberg.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
Microsoft and its competitors should eschew artificial intelligence systems that replace people instead of maximizing their time, CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview on Monday. From the report: "The fundamental need of every person is to be able to use their time more effectively, not to say, 'let us replace you'," Nadella said in an interview at the DLD conference in Munich. "This year and the next will be the key to democratizing AI. The most exciting thing to me is not just our own promise of AI as exhibited by these products, but to take that capability and put it in the hands of every developer and every organization. [...] There's a thin line between hubris and confidence," Nadella said. "Always there is risk of hubris coming back, missing trends. The only long-term indicator of success is, âhow good is your internal culture?'" "What I've learned if anything in three years as CEO is, it's not about celebrating one product," he said. "That, to me, is the sign of a company that's built to last. In tech it's even more harsh."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Warns Against 'Hubris' Amid AI Growth More | Reply

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Warns Against 'Hubris' Amid AI Growth

Comments Filter:
  • the tech community is a responsible party in the fostering of AI. why, just look at Ruby! we took a perfectly mediocre language and turned it into the cornerstone of everything from configuration management that doesnt scale properly, to code camps that inspire suicide pacts! And virtualization? we circle-jerked that right into orbit with the cloud. I mean sure its still KVM but youll pay 3 times as much for it because michio kaku once said it. Then we took containers and elevated them to the status o

    • Dude! I know you're being serious, and I agree - but man, I am laughing my ass off right now! I have never read anything so insightful and to-the-point, which was also such a sure-fire spit-take generator. Good job!!!

  • It's fun to try and predict the future. Sometimes it's fun to dream up a utopian future where I finally get my flying car. Though sometimes admitting the future might be shit is cathartic. Point is, prediction is difficult. Especially about the future. The only certain thing is that people will trot out that Yogi Berra quote until the sun swallows the Earth. Here is what I know: machine learning is a powerful (and fun) group of statistical methods. Machine learning does not summon the Four Horseman.

    Keep cal

    • ... Machine learning does not summon the Four Horseman...

      No, but it's a powerful tool in the hands of those who, by choice or by chance, would bring the apocalypse down upon us.

  • This defies the purpose of competition. As a competitor you're looking to improve your unique proposition, increase quality, lower costs, improve your dependency position with clients and suppliers. Saving on humans checks quite a few boxes. Following Nadella will weaken your strategic position. Artificially slowing down development serves the sneaky bastards that are now developing

    In the middle long term companies that do exactly that will thrive. In the long term we'll all need to drastically re-evalua

    • ...The powers that be will not allow chaos to happen.

      Oh really? The powers that be care about what makes them obscenely rich, and not much else. It's the entire reason the chasm between the 99% and the 1% continues to grow.

      At the same time we can't have a population of 90% poor people -made redundant by AI-, 9.9% of the people installing AI and robotics (until even that work dries out) and 0.1% wealthy people that actually feel entitled.

      Sure we can. Pure unadulterated greed will ensure it. In the future, the 0.1% won't give a shit about the rest any more than they do today. Greed serves them and their lifestyles very well, and will continue to serve them, regardless of the impact on humanity.

      In fact, UBI (a.k.a. Welfare 2.0) will be viewed as a gift for the redundan

  • Time to cut full time to 30-32 hours with X2 OT at 60. So when jay is working 60-80 hours a week to cover for jack and jill that got layed off it does not save the company that much and it may give jay time to visit jack in prison as that was only place for jack to get his healthcare.

  • Because its hip, lets describe every algorithm as AI. How long before you go back into the dumpster like Social Search and all the other fads.

  • But if you make people more productive, you'll need less people, or you'll need the same people for less time.

Slashdot Top Deals

Money can't buy love, but it improves your bargaining position. -- Christopher Marlowe

Close