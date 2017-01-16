Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Warns Against 'Hubris' Amid AI Growth (bloomberg.com) 39
Microsoft and its competitors should eschew artificial intelligence systems that replace people instead of maximizing their time, CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview on Monday. From the report: "The fundamental need of every person is to be able to use their time more effectively, not to say, 'let us replace you'," Nadella said in an interview at the DLD conference in Munich. "This year and the next will be the key to democratizing AI. The most exciting thing to me is not just our own promise of AI as exhibited by these products, but to take that capability and put it in the hands of every developer and every organization. [...] There's a thin line between hubris and confidence," Nadella said. "Always there is risk of hubris coming back, missing trends. The only long-term indicator of success is, âhow good is your internal culture?'" "What I've learned if anything in three years as CEO is, it's not about celebrating one product," he said. "That, to me, is the sign of a company that's built to last. In tech it's even more harsh."
Such a windbag (Score:4, Informative)
It shows such a lack of understanding of the problem when he says the industry should focusing on saving people time instead of replacing people. Saving workers time so they can be more efficient is what allows companies to cut staff. Saving time and working more efficiently is the whole reason AI threatens jobs.
The threat is not that AI will replace all workers (in the short term anyway), the threat is it will increase productivity rapidly enough to replace 20%+ of workers quickly enough that new jobs won't be created fast enough to offset the losses.
Re: (Score:1)
Now, on doing something to increase employment numbers, how about making employees work less? I know this is controversial, might conflict with the "American Dream", and require further thinking; but it would be an interesting idea to consider. Quite feasible, in my opinion, and much less radical than universal basic income (which might or might not come in a more distant future).
Re: (Score:2)
One solution - pay employees based on productivity rather than hours worked - if automation lets you create twice as much value in the same time, then there's a strong argument to be made that you should get paid twice as much rather than the executives and shareholders pocketing the difference. Or alternately, get paid the same amount for working half as long.
Go the second route and the American Dream becomes far more accessible to far more people. Of course that would require reversing the trend of the
Re: (Score:3)
the threat is it will increase productivity rapidly enough to replace 20%+ of workers quickly enough that new jobs won't be created fast enough to offset the losses.
Will AI develop fast enough to replace folks like Satya Nudella, who are just blowing gas . . . ?
Just PR speak (Score:2)
It shows such a lack of understanding of the problem when he says the industry should focusing on saving people time instead of replacing people.
I think he understands the problem just fine. I also think he's smart enough to understand that saying they intend to replace a bunch of people with shell scripts is terrible PR.
Saving workers time so they can be more efficient is what allows companies to cut staff.
That's ONE of the outcomes. The other is that saving worker's time allows them to accomplish more. My company is a small company and we really don't have any workers that we could cut. But we very much could make use of automation that allows our current workers to product more efficiently. Cutting staff is not always the goal.
Re: (Score:1)
But I fear this transition may be different. (And I say this as a Free Market, Milton Friedman, Ayn Rand Capitalist.) We may need to come up with a different solution. Tech can bring a dystopic future or interestingly enough fuse the Marxist and Libertarian dreams and come up with something very interesting and good.
We will have shake up our thinking though.
and i say balderdash! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Dude! I know you're being serious, and I agree - but man, I am laughing my ass off right now! I have never read anything so insightful and to-the-point, which was also such a sure-fire spit-take generator. Good job!!!
Re: (Score:3)
Seems like the easiest thing to replace by "AI" would be a useless and expensive CEO.
Overkill. You could replace him with a cardboard cutout and a recording of a voice actor reciting PHB lines from Dilbert.
Keep calm and carry on (Score:2)
It's fun to try and predict the future. Sometimes it's fun to dream up a utopian future where I finally get my flying car. Though sometimes admitting the future might be shit is cathartic. Point is, prediction is difficult. Especially about the future. The only certain thing is that people will trot out that Yogi Berra quote until the sun swallows the Earth. Here is what I know: machine learning is a powerful (and fun) group of statistical methods. Machine learning does not summon the Four Horseman.
Keep cal
Re: (Score:2)
... Machine learning does not summon the Four Horseman...
No, but it's a powerful tool in the hands of those who, by choice or by chance, would bring the apocalypse down upon us.
Defies the purpose of competition (Score:2)
This defies the purpose of competition. As a competitor you're looking to improve your unique proposition, increase quality, lower costs, improve your dependency position with clients and suppliers. Saving on humans checks quite a few boxes. Following Nadella will weaken your strategic position. Artificially slowing down development serves the sneaky bastards that are now developing
In the middle long term companies that do exactly that will thrive. In the long term we'll all need to drastically re-evalua
Re: (Score:2)
...The powers that be will not allow chaos to happen.
Oh really? The powers that be care about what makes them obscenely rich, and not much else. It's the entire reason the chasm between the 99% and the 1% continues to grow.
At the same time we can't have a population of 90% poor people -made redundant by AI-, 9.9% of the people installing AI and robotics (until even that work dries out) and 0.1% wealthy people that actually feel entitled.
Sure we can. Pure unadulterated greed will ensure it. In the future, the 0.1% won't give a shit about the rest any more than they do today. Greed serves them and their lifestyles very well, and will continue to serve them, regardless of the impact on humanity.
In fact, UBI (a.k.a. Welfare 2.0) will be viewed as a gift for the redundan
Time to cut full time to 30-32 hours with X2 OT 60 (Score:2)
Time to cut full time to 30-32 hours with X2 OT at 60. So when jay is working 60-80 hours a week to cover for jack and jill that got layed off it does not save the company that much and it may give jay time to visit jack in prison as that was only place for jack to get his healthcare.
AI - Latest Tech Fad (Score:2)
More productive = you'll need less people (Score:2)
But if you make people more productive, you'll need less people, or you'll need the same people for less time.