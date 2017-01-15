Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple/Samsung Patent Case Returns To Court To Revisit Infringement Damages (macrumors.com) 21

An anonymous reader quotes MacRumors: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday reopened a longstanding patent lawsuit related to Samsung copying the design of the iPhone nearly six years ago...according to court documents filed electronically this week... Apple's damages were calculated based on Samsung's entire profit from the sale of its infringing Galaxy smartphones, but the Supreme Court ruled it did not have enough info to say whether the amount should be based on the total device, or rather individual components such as the front bezel or the screen. It will now be up to the appeals court to decide.

Apple last month said the lawsuit, ongoing since 2011, has always been about Samsung's "blatant copying" of its ideas, adding that it remains optimistic that the U.S. Court of Appeals will "again send a powerful signal that stealing isn't right."

  • What about what Apple stole? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Sunday January 15, 2017 @05:51PM (#53673533)

    Finger scrolling on a touchscreen --- Stolen from IBM, US Patent 6278443
    Kinetic scrolling on a touchscreen -- Stolen from Philips
    Magnetic connector -- Stolen from Japanese appliance manufacturer
    Landscape/portrait mode change based on phone orientation -- Stolen from the touchscreen myOrigo phone made in Finland
    Browser Task switcher look & feel -- Stolen from Nokia
    Large touchscreen phone idea -- stolen from me http://slashdot.org/comments.p... [slashdot.org]

    That's not mentioning the wholesale lifting of the idea of cell phones, smartphones, and apps from Motorola, Blackberry, and others.

    • Forgot to mention also stealing their stealing of the fingerprint authentication idea from Motorola. I feel like that is pretty significant. What did Motorola get for that?

      by Ecuador ( 740021 )

      Yeah, but nobody had put all those in a rounded rectangle! It was a brilliant move, I hated all those triangles and hexagons that came before it!

      All of this is not only questionable; but more importantly, it is both off topic to this article and lawsuit, but more importantly, it is legally MOOT.

      As it says in TFS, the ONLY reason this has been sent back down to a lower court, is that the reviewing court thought that the damages to be paid to Apple needed more "precise" calculation.

      Liability, which is always a seperate issue in Civil (tort) law, has already been established.

