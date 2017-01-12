Apple Planning To Make Original TV Shows and Movies as Hardware Sales Soften (venturebeat.com) 55
While investors seem to remain optimistic about the future of Apple, it's no secret that sales of its iconic hardware products have flatlined or fallen over the past year. From a report: We'll have to wait until January 31 to find out how the company performed over the critical holiday period. But for the moment, its most promising category of revenue has been "services," which includes things like Apple Music, and has been on a big winning streak over the past several quarters. Now it appears Apple is getting ready to make an even bigger bet in that category. According to a story just published by the Wall Street Journal, the company "has been in talks with veteran producers in recent months about buying rights to scripted television programs. It also has approached experienced marketing executives at studios and networks to discuss hiring them to promote its content." According to the story, the programming would be part of is Apple Music subscription ($6/month for an individual plan, $9 for a family plan.) The movie bit is deemed to be "more preliminary," according to the Journal.
It'll be the most vapid, insipid and bland garbage you'll ever see.
But that's what people want these days. I am absolutely sure it will be a huge success for Apple. (not being sarcastic)
Oh yeah, it'll sell like hotcakes, obviously. No doubt about it.
The cake is a lie.
It will be the most offensively inoffensive show ever produced.
Ah... The glory days of Apple. Remember when they used to be relevant?
Remember the glory days of Microsoft? Those are over too. Once upon a time, they asked "Where do you want to go today?" Now, they just say "We know where you've been and what you're doing right now."
Will the content be totally about promoting so-called "Social Justice" philosophies and ideals?
We've seen a lot of content like that being produced lately. We've seen long-established characters changed to a different race or gender or sexual preference or some other trait just to make the content more "inclusive", even if it makes no sense within story lines or established canon. Or we've seen new characters created with a trait like their gender, race, or sexual preference as their main defining character
An coherent post with a reasonable, logical argument??
You do realize you posted this on
/. right?
Instead of making their core products better, Apple decides to spend time and money on stuff that most likely will
be a waste of time and money and will bring NO benefit to the world.
Somebody, please tell me why Tim Cook is worthy of being the CEO of Apple, because from where I sit it looks like
he is leading the company into the abyss.
( maybe Tim Cook and Marissa Mayer can compare notes when it's all over )
Um.... because they are Apple? They can do no wrong? People will line up around the corner to watch the new TV shows even though there is no point to line up around the corner...
People will pay more for Apple stuff even though it costs the same to make as cheaper entertainment.
It will be interesting to see what they come up with. Most premium offerings like Netflix originals and HBO rely on being able to go further than free-to-air channels in terms of violence, sex and other adult themes. Apple has a kind of wholesome image, with Jobs famously saying that onanists should choose Android.
Netflix's own stuff is great, especially their Marvell shows.
On the other hand, Amazon's is really hit and miss, mostly miss. That proves that money alone isn't enough.
Every indication points to the entertainment market being completely over-saturated. What makes Apple think they can do better than the existing studios?
They don't have to be "better". Apple hardware tends to be one-at-a-time kit - there aren't *that* many people who will own and use multiple laptops or smartphones at the same time. However, it's entirely practical (and common) for a Netflix subscriber to also purchase a season of a TV series from the iTunes Store. Apple focusing a bit more on services allows them to widen their potential customer base by creating a product whose competitors can all coexist, which isn't nearly as easy for laptops and smartp
they just have to have a TV show that a million people are willing to spend $20/season on
$20 million? That's a cheap show by Netflix's standards. [cheatsheet.com]. "The Get Down" cost almost $200 million for a season.
Every indication points to the entertainment market being completely over-saturated. What makes Apple think they can do better than the existing studios?
Ever wonder if they said the exact same thing to Netflix a few years ago?
The world is flattening, which is opening up markets companies never even dreamed of before, so perhaps we can stop with this whole "over-saturated" theory now. Sure seems to me damn near anyone can make a buck these days as long as you can avoid infringing on someone else's patents, trademarks, or copyrights. Original content is a rather common-sense approach to doing exactly that.
entertainment market being completely over-saturated.
I know what the dot-com crashes look like. Have we ever had such a large entertainment bubble? It gave us cheap Netflix for a while, but what's it going to look like when it all comes crashing down?
What makes you think doing better than existing studios is the goal? I think the goal is to find some way to extract more revenue out of their iTunes customers. The result doesn't have to be artistically better than what's out there (although that is one strategy). It doesn't have to be financially more successful on its own than Netflix or Hulu. It just has to turn a new profit.
There are basically three ways to grow profits. (1) Get in on the ground in a new and growing market; (2) become more effici
What makes Netflix think they can do better than the existing studios?
What makes Amazon Studios think they can do better than the existing studios?
The old media companies let their guard down. If Apple started producing content that the old Discovery or TLC channel would have made they should do fine.
They don't need to do better. They will just block other media from playing on their devices!
He's doing what CEOs are "supposed to do" (short term profit) instead of what puts a company in line for long term innovation and success. Apple is going back to what it was when Jobs left the first time.
Just watch keynotes where Scott Forstall takes the stage. If he's not Steve Jobs 2.0, I don't know who is.
Instead of making their core products better, Apple decides to spend time and money on stuff that most likely will be a waste of time and money and will bring NO benefit to the world.
Perhaps you should ask a Kardashian about the value of bringing mindless entertainment to the masses before attempting to label that activity as a waste of time and money.
Somebody, please tell me why Tim Cook is worthy of being the CEO of Apple, because from where I sit it looks like he is leading the company into the abyss.
Don't hold your breath. Given their cash reserves and corporate holdings, the proverbial abyss of bankruptcy is only about 200 years away...or never, considering they clearly qualify for the Too-Big-To-Fail bailout program.
( maybe Tim Cook and Marissa Mayer can compare notes when it's all over )
(Neither of them will give a shit after floating away on a diamond-encrusted platinum lined corporate parachute to li
core products
I see what you did there.
An apple movie? How about a remake of:
I, Robot? I, Frankenstein? I know what you did last summer? I married an axe murderer?
Something tells me if they remake "I, Robot", they get sued by iRobot, and then Apple countersues for them using the lowercase "i" in front of their brand name - only to be told that iRobot has had a lowercase "i" for much longer. Make a series out of that whole legal farce, and I'd watch it.
and do better with your hardware.
I like my 2012 15" Macbook Pro. Love it. But I haven't seen anything they've produced since that is worth buying. It's been a drive to lighten and reduce size and no other real improvements. They need to realize that some people don't want a 3mm thick computer at the cost of it becoming disposable in 3 years. Leave the option to change the battery and upgrade memory at the least. I'm going to be looking for a new laptop in another 3 or 4 years and it isn't looking like another Mac.
"While investors seem to remain optimistic about the future of Apple, it's no secret that sales of its iconic hardware products have flatlined or fallen over the past year..."
I see that the kitsch of paying 3x more for fashionable hardware tends to succumb to the same thing last years clothing line falls victim to; becoming outdated and unpopular.
becoming outdated and unpopular.
Isn't that what Apple has always wanted? Now update to the new phone - your old one's obsolete.
Apple charges a premium price but 3x is bullshit.
flatlined or fallen over the past year..."
A company has finally made a Mini sided competitor, the NUC.
The Pro line is probably one of the last things Jobs had a hand in making. It just passed 3 years old.
They dropped their 17" line.
The 15" line was neutered.
Perhaps they should concentrate on making *hardware* if they want to sell it.
Tim Cook: Oh no! Hardware sales are falling! What can we do?
exec: Stop making stupid hardware and go back to making stuff people actually want?
Tim Cook: No no that can't be it. We've just saturated the market so we need to start doing something else.
Thin actors only and no unions!
If Apple wants to be a services and software oriented company and move away from making hardware, fine... but please, for all that is good, open up support for MacOS onto standard PC hardware so us Mac users can get on with life without struggling with under powered and antiquated hardware for no good reason.
Also, while you are at it, please work out whatever issues you have with Nvidia and help them release their pascal drivers on MacOS...
Thank you,
A concerned long time customer that is very much not alone
Apple has no future as anything other than a hardware company. The software side was simply to provide support for the hardware. To think they'll somehow transition into the over saturated dog eat dog world of the entertainment industry is crazy. The iPod allowed them to leverage the music business for iTunes but it's not where their money is.
