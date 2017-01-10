Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Apple

Apple Said To Be Working on AR Glasses With Carl Zeiss (cnet.com) 24

Posted by msmash
Apple seems behind Microsoft, Google, and Facebook on the nascent augmented reality space, but that could change soon. From a report on CNET: The tech titan is working with the German optics manufacturer Carl Zeiss on a pair of lightweight AR/mixed reality glasses, according to tech evangelist Robert Scoble. The project, which could be announced as early as this year, was confirmed by a Zeiss employee, Scoble wrote in a Facebook post.

  • Has Apple ever been first with anything?

    Seems to me, Apple has always just taken what exists but then makes it pretty and sometimes easier to use.

    Lately, Apple just seems to be a fashion company with a technology spin.

    • Google already tried augmented reality. How is Google glass doing these days?

    • Re:Apple is behind (Score:4, Insightful)

      by rwven ( 663186 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @04:12PM (#53644263)

      I think that's really the key though. With the iPhone, they took the concept of a smartphone and made it into something that was user friendly and that people wanted to use. Same with the iPad/Tablet Computers. Previous attempts existed, but were clunky and offered (relatively) crappy user experiences.

      If they can take Google's clunky concept and come up with a way to use it that is aesthetically appealing and easy to use (and live with), they could have a winner on their hands.

      The real question is if they can do a proper job of it without Steve Jobs at the helm.

      (Disclaimer: Not a fan of apple at all as a company and own zero apple devices. Just acknowledging the obvious.)

  • First they took Apple from the Beatles, then they grabbed iPhone from Cisco, now they're going to try to wrest eyePhone from Momcorp.

    eyePhone
    aaiiiiiPhone it's a direct ocular implant, see...
    arrrrPhone pirate patch extra charge
  • It makes sense, considering the good things Cook has said about augmented reality. Quote:

    "There's virtual reality and there's augmented reality -- both of these are incredibly interesting," Cook said in the interview. "But my own view is that augmented reality is the larger of the two, probably by far."

  • iEye? (Score:3)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @04:29PM (#53644335)

    iEye?

