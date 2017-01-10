Apple Said To Be Working on AR Glasses With Carl Zeiss (cnet.com) 25
Apple seems behind Microsoft, Google, and Facebook on the nascent augmented reality space, but that could change soon. From a report on CNET: The tech titan is working with the German optics manufacturer Carl Zeiss on a pair of lightweight AR/mixed reality glasses, according to tech evangelist Robert Scoble. The project, which could be announced as early as this year, was confirmed by a Zeiss employee, Scoble wrote in a Facebook post.
Re: (Score:2)
They are a maker of expensive camera lenses.
Apple is behind (Score:2)
Has Apple ever been first with anything?
Seems to me, Apple has always just taken what exists but then makes it pretty and sometimes easier to use.
Lately, Apple just seems to be a fashion company with a technology spin.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Though I will say that having a bunch of older staid men working together is not as exciting as having some young coders collaborating with people from University of Arizona
The older gentlemen (and women, presumably) are much more likely to do solid, high-quality work.
What is the University of Arizona doing in this field, though? Anything interesting?
Re: (Score:2)
I like my old iphone 4s that I still use but I'm not so sure about the mp3 player I had a magnavox that was nearly indestructible as I put it through the washer and dryer multiple times and it still worked after I let it dry out. An ipod would have been dead with a busted screen long before that magnavox finally died.
Re:Apple is behind (Score:4, Insightful)
I think that's really the key though. With the iPhone, they took the concept of a smartphone and made it into something that was user friendly and that people wanted to use. Same with the iPad/Tablet Computers. Previous attempts existed, but were clunky and offered (relatively) crappy user experiences.
If they can take Google's clunky concept and come up with a way to use it that is aesthetically appealing and easy to use (and live with), they could have a winner on their hands.
The real question is if they can do a proper job of it without Steve Jobs at the helm.
(Disclaimer: Not a fan of apple at all as a company and own zero apple devices. Just acknowledging the obvious.)
CLASH OF THE TITANS (Score:2)
eyePhone
aaiiiiiPhone it's a direct ocular implant, see...
arrrrPhone pirate patch extra charge
Robert Scoble (Score:2)
It makes sense (Score:2)
"There's virtual reality and there's augmented reality -- both of these are incredibly interesting," Cook said in the interview. "But my own view is that augmented reality is the larger of the two, probably by far."
Re: (Score:1)
AR can be far more useful. Successfully overlaying useful information, such as CAD renderings, properly in your field of view will be more useful to many more people than total sensory replacement devices. VR will still do very well in simulator arrangements, like expensive/high risk training scenarios.
If Google gets to define the field, AR will actually be used to force advertisements at wearers throughout every minute of their day. Regardless of my disinterest in iThingies, I prefer Apple set the templ
iEye? (Score:3)
iEye?