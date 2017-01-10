Apple Patent Paves Way For iPhone With Full-Face Display, HUD Windows (appleinsider.com) 15
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Apple Insider: Apple on Tuesday was granted a patent detailing technology that allows for ear speakers, cameras and even a heads-up display to hide behind an edge-to-edge screen, a design rumored to debut in a next-generation iPhone later this year. Awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Apple's U.S. Patent No. 9,543,364 for "Electronic devices having displays with openings" describes a method by which various components can be mounted behind perforations in a device screen that are so small as to be imperceptible to the human eye. This arrangement would allow engineers to design a smartphone or tablet with a true edge-to-edge, or "full face," display. With smartphones becoming increasingly more compact, there has been a push to move essential components behind the active -- or light-emitting -- area of incorporated displays. Apple in its patent suggests mounting sensors and other equipment behind a series of openings, or through-holes, in the active portion of an OLED or similar panel. These openings might be left empty or, if desired, filled with glass, polymers, radio-transparent ceramic or other suitable material. Positioning sensor inputs directly in line with said openings facilitates the gathering of light, radio waves and acoustic signals. Microphones, cameras, antennas, light sensors and other equipment would therefore have unimpeded access beyond the display layer. The design also accommodates larger structures like iPhone's home button. According to the document, openings are formed between pixels, suggesting a self-illuminating display technology like OLED is preferred over traditional LCD structures that require backlight and filter layers. Hole groupings can be arranged in various shapes depending on the application, and might be larger or smaller than the underlying component. If implemented into a future iPhone, the window-based HUD could be Apple's first foray into augmented reality. Apple leaves the mechanics unmentioned, but the system could theoretically go beyond AR and into mixed reality applications.
Vague, broad patents fall to prior art.
Specific patents fall to altered details.
I believe a pinhole camera behind the screen has also been done. Don't recall by who.
Apple: Everything old is new again! (Score:2)
This "invention" is identical to what movie theaters have been doing with screens since the first talkies replaced silent films. Why does it deserve patent protection?
It reminds me of their "innovative" magnetic power plug...that was technologically identical to the magnetic plugs on electric frying pans dating back to at least the 1940s.
Everything old is new again...
harder to cover your camera (Score:3)
That's going to make it a lot harder to cover your camera. The spooks will love it.