Apple Plans 'High-Tech Manufacturing' of Data-Center Gear in Arizona (businessinsider.com) 20
An anonymous reader shares a Business Insider report: Apple is seeking permission to conduct "high-tech manufacturing" and to build data-center server gear in a Mesa, Arizona, facility, according to a notice published Monday by the US federal government. A notification published in the Federal Register on Monday said Apple was looking for approval from the Foreign-Trade Zones Board to produce "finished products" in a special zone that exempts it from customs duty payments. "Apple Inc has repurposed the site as a global data command center that will conduct high-tech manufacturing of finished data center cabinets for other data centers," according to a document filed by Mesa on behalf of Apple in June and made public Monday. [...] The Arizona effort would mark a rare instance of a US tech company manufacturing and assembling a finished product domestically, where labor costs are higher. Apple's effort appears limited to equipment for its internal operations, however, rather than for a mass-market consumer product.
Ha HA! (Score:3, Interesting)
Trump Wins Again!
Server Racks (Score:2)
"conduct high-tech manufacturing of finished data center cabinets for other data centers"
Stores forty-two 1u servers in a stylish brushed aluminum housing. Introducing the New Apple iRack Pro.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Rounded rectangle?
That hardly sounds innovative and patentable...
How about Rounded Racktangle?
Re: (Score:2)
The iRack looks unstable!
Ad block blocker (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If the site does not allow my Ad Block to run, I ain't looking. A warning would be nice. An alternative would be nicer.
If the site displays a message that you must turn Ad Block off, just refresh and press escape a few times as soon as the article's text appears. This will generally work to stop the script that pulls up the ad blocking message.
Watch Trump's Twitter feed (Score:1, Troll)
Re: (Score:3)
Wait for der Drumpfenfuhrer to take credit for this.
The sixth comment in and you managed to Godwin the thread. Keep up the good work.
Are they just avoiding import tariffs? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
This. I'm not sure why this is being published as a puff piece on Apple when they're really pulling a scheme that auto manufacturers perfected decades ago.
Re: Are they just avoiding import tariffs? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
High-tech manufacturing = Robots (Score:3)
"The Arizona effort would mark a rare instance of a US tech company manufacturing and assembling a finished product domestically, where labor costs are higher"
Well that is because of this key phrase...
"high-tech manufacturing"
Meaning there will be very little labor and lot of robots.
As an apple fan (Score:2)